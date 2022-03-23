Video
Bangladesh tour of South Africa 2022

Tigers ardent to seal series decider today

Shakib playing despite family crisis

Published : Wednesday, 23 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 274
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh players celebrate their victory over South Africa after their first one-day international (ODI) cricket match at SuperSport Park in Centurion on March 18, 2022. photo: AFP

Bangladesh and South Africa will lock horns today in the 3rd and the last clash of the three-match ODI series. Both hosts and guests are eager to seal the title winning today.
The under-light affair will commence at 5:00pm (BST) at SuperSport Park in Centurion.
Earlier, visiting side broke the 20 years' history of jinx in South Africa on March 18 sealing a 38-run victory while home side squared the series by a seven-wicket victory.
However, Bangladesh ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan was supposed to miss the 3rd ODI and the Test series as a number of his family members including his children are sick. The southpaw however, changed his mind and decided to play the last ODI before returning home.
Tigers played as a team in the series starter which was absent in the following clash and are possibly going with the same playing today. Liton Das with skipper Tamim Iqbal make the best-look opening pair from Bangladesh's point of view and their solid start always keep the team on the right track. The most experience trio Shakib, Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah Riyad along with new cap Yasir Ali Rabbi make a solid batting line up. They piled-up 314 runs in the series opener at the same venue.
Afif Hossain is the finisher, had a brilliant fifty in the last match after batting collapse whereas bowling all-rounder Mehidy Miraz is a very handy down-order Bangladesh batter.
Bangladesh bowlers were phenomenal at SuperSport Park during previous meet. Miraz, Shakib, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed and Shoriful Islam therefore, once again will take acid test for host whiffers.
South Africa at the same time might not prefer to alter the winning combination. Quinton de Kock was rested in the first match and emerged as a tornado in the following one while hoarding 62 off 41. Kyle Verreynne was also on song. But Aiden Markram, David Miller, skipper Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen must give their best shots to seal the title of the home series.
From bowling perspective, Kagiso Rabada hauled five wickets in the earlier game, is a big threat for Bangladesh batter while Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi and Phehlukwayo are right on the money.
Weather forecast shows a dry day for cricket and on the grassy SuperSport Park wicket the toss winning side must look to bowl first and restrict opponents as cheaply as possible.


