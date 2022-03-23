Bangladesh concede massive defeat against India



Bangladesh players celebrate the run out of India's Harmanpreet Kaur during the 2022 Women's Cricket World Cup match between India and Bangladesh at Seddon Park in Hamilton on March 22, 2022. photo: AFP

Winning the toss at the Seddon Park, India decided to bat first and posted 229 runs on the board for seven wickets.

Indian opener duo got a solid start and remained undivided till 15th over accumulating 74 runs as Smriti Mandhana was the first batter to return to the dugout scoring 30 runs. Another opening batter Shafali Verma went on run-a-ball 42 while Yastika Bhatia scored 50 off 80.

Skipper Mithila Raj got out for a duck while Harmanpreet Kaur collected14. Richa Ghosh chipped in with 26 and Sneh Rana got out on 27. Pooja Vastrakar however, remained unbeaten on 30 and Jhulan Goshwami was on two.

Ritu Moni scalped three wickets for 37 runs while Nahida Akhter took two and Jahanara Alam got one wicket.

Challenging 230, Bangladesh started losing wickets at regular intervals from the very early.

Opener Sharmin Akhter Supta dismissed on five wile Fargana Haque Pinky had gone for a duck. Skipper Nigar Sultana Jyoti followed Supta and Pinky scoring three runs. Murshida Khatun went on 19 and Rumana Ahmed cut down on two as Bangladesh were struggling with 35 for five.

Buck from late-middle batters however, helped Bangladesh to suppress 100 runs total. Lata Mondal collected 24 runs, Salma Khatun 32, Ritu gathered 16 and Jahanara was unbeaten on 11. Fahima Khatun and Nahida Akhter got out on one and not respectively as Bangladesh were bowled out for 119 runs.

Rana claimed four wickets for 30 runs while Jhulam and Pooja shared two wickets apiece.

Tigresses nonetheless, will take on Australia on March 25 and England on March 27 in their next respective clashes of the event.











ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022Bangladesh Women's Cricket team conceded a 110-run substantial defeat against India in Tuesday's match of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022.Winning the toss at the Seddon Park, India decided to bat first and posted 229 runs on the board for seven wickets.Indian opener duo got a solid start and remained undivided till 15th over accumulating 74 runs as Smriti Mandhana was the first batter to return to the dugout scoring 30 runs. Another opening batter Shafali Verma went on run-a-ball 42 while Yastika Bhatia scored 50 off 80.Skipper Mithila Raj got out for a duck while Harmanpreet Kaur collected14. Richa Ghosh chipped in with 26 and Sneh Rana got out on 27. Pooja Vastrakar however, remained unbeaten on 30 and Jhulan Goshwami was on two.Ritu Moni scalped three wickets for 37 runs while Nahida Akhter took two and Jahanara Alam got one wicket.Challenging 230, Bangladesh started losing wickets at regular intervals from the very early.Opener Sharmin Akhter Supta dismissed on five wile Fargana Haque Pinky had gone for a duck. Skipper Nigar Sultana Jyoti followed Supta and Pinky scoring three runs. Murshida Khatun went on 19 and Rumana Ahmed cut down on two as Bangladesh were struggling with 35 for five.Buck from late-middle batters however, helped Bangladesh to suppress 100 runs total. Lata Mondal collected 24 runs, Salma Khatun 32, Ritu gathered 16 and Jahanara was unbeaten on 11. Fahima Khatun and Nahida Akhter got out on one and not respectively as Bangladesh were bowled out for 119 runs.Rana claimed four wickets for 30 runs while Jhulam and Pooja shared two wickets apiece.Tigresses nonetheless, will take on Australia on March 25 and England on March 27 in their next respective clashes of the event.