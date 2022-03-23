Video
People have no trust in EC: Mirza Fakhrul

Published : Wednesday, 23 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 225
Staff Correspondent

"The presence of civil society representatives in the Election Commission (EC) dialogue proves people of the country have no trust in this Election Commission," said BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.
He made the remarks to reporters after paying homage to the BNP founder Ziaur Rahman's grave in the capital on Tuesday. Tributes were paid at the shrine on the occasion of the 34th founding anniversary of Zia Parishad.
Fakhrul Islam said, "BNP was not interested about the EC at the beginning of its formation. That is why we are not interested in the EC dialogue now."
The BNP Secretary General said, "Since the President started the process of forming the EC, we have said that the BNP has no interest in forming the election commission. Because, from past experience, everyone knows that neutral elections are not possible under this government."
"Therefore, our demand is to form a neutral government during the election period. So that the government elected by the people can run the country,"said Fakhrul Islam.
The government is conspiring to increase the price of daily commodities by raising the price of gas," said Fakhrul Islam and added, "We are totally against the increase in gas, water and electricity prices."
The BNP leader condemned the government decision to hike gas, water and electricity prices and mentioned it as anti-people stand.



