BNP wants assurance of power, not polls: Hasan Mahmud

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmudsaid BNP wants assurance of power, not elections.

The Minister made the remark at a seminar on 'Tobacco Free Bangladesh by 2040 and Strengthening Tobacco Control Law in Non-Communicable Diseases by 2040' at Centre on Integrated Rural Development for Asia and the Pacific (SIRDAP) conference room on Tuesday.

Hasan Mahmud said, "The only solution for BNP is to form a favourable commission or a system that will ensure that the BNP will go in power. BNP is actually scared of elections. That is why they always approach negatively about elections. They want the authorities to ensure that theywill be in power, otherwise they will not patriciate."

The Minister said that the discussions of the election commission with all including the civil society are very positive.

He said, "We definitely want a very good election in the country with the participation of everyone, let BNP participate there and all parties be part of it. But it is up to the party to decide whether or not to take part."

At the same time, Minister said,"The goal of our government is to achieve a tobacco free Bangladesh by 2040. Not far from 2040, it is not an easy task to make the country tobacco free in 18 years. Laws have been enacted against smoking in public, secondly there is social propaganda. For all these reasons, the number of smokers is decreasing. Achieving the goal requires continuous campaigning, publicity in all media as well as strict enforcement of the law."

However, former Health Minister Prof Dr AFM Ruhul Haque and former State Minister for Women and Children Affairs MeherAfrozeChumki were also present on the occasion.











