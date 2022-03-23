Video
Wednesday, 23 March, 2022
Dhaka Nagar Paribahan 225 more buses to run on 3 new routes

Published : Wednesday, 23 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

Two mayors - Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh and Atiqul Islam - of the two city corporations address a meeting held at the Nagar Bhabab on the launching of 225 more buses on three more city routes. photo : Observer

The Bus Route Rationalization Committee has decided to launch 225 more buses on three new routes in the capital.
All preparatory work in this regard will be completed in next 90 days.
The decision was taken at noon on Tuesday at the 22nd committee meeting at Nagar Bhaban of the Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC).
After the meeting, DSCC Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh, Convener of the Bus Route Rationalization Committee, told reporters that out of the three new routes, 50 buses will run on Route 22, 100 buses on Route 23 and 75 buses on Route 26.
Route 22 runs from Ghatarchar to Bochhila, Mohammadpur Town Hall, Farmgate, Karwan Bazar, Shahbagh to Sultana Kamal Bridge, route 23 from Bochhila to Mohammadpur Shia Mosque, Shyamoli, Kamalapur via Kanchpur and route 26 from Ghatarchar to Palashi Junction and from Postagola to Kadamtali.
On December 26 last year, the Bus Route Rationalization Committee launched a bus service called 'Dhaka Nagar Paribahan' on the Kanchpur route from Ghatarchar in Keraniganj to Narayanganj. Then the experimental journey started on this route with 50 buses.  At that time, two mayors of Dhaka City said 50 more buses would be launched on this route in the next two months.
However, about three months have passed since then but no new buses have been added yet. Day by day the number of buses is decreasing.
Asked about this, DSCC Mayor Taposh told reporters that 20 more buses will be launched on this route within the next one month. Besides, a private company has been proposed to run 50 more buses at the same time.
Atiqul Islam, a member of the Bus Route Rationalization Committee and Mayor of Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC), said, "We are moving ahead with the aim of finalizing the buses within the next 90 days as part of launching buses on the three new routes. After that 250 new buses will be added to the fleet."




