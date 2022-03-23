Video
Wednesday, 23 March, 2022
E-commerce fraudsters remanded

Published : Wednesday, 23 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 236
Court Correspondent

E-commerce based fraud company, Akashnil's   Managing Director Mashiur Rahman (28) and its Director Iftekharuzzaman Rony were placed on a four-day remand in a case filed for misappropriating of some Tk30 crore from customers.
Metropolitan Magistrate Tamannah Farah passed the order on Tuesday after a hearing on bail.  The Investigation Officer (IO) of the case and also Sub Inspector of Sher-e-Banglanagar Police Station, Zakirul Feroz produced the duo before the court with a ten-day remand plea for each for interrogation.
E-commerce Company Akashnil lured people with lucrative 'offers', swindling some Tk30 crore from customers, said the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB).
RAB arrested two top officials of the e-commerce platform on Sunday. The arrested are the company's Managing Director Mashiur Rahman (28), and it's Director Iftekharuzzaman Rony.
Mashiur was arrested from Dhaka and Rony from Faridpur, according to media wing of the law enforcing agency. In 2019, they created a website and opened a facebook page for their company, Akashnil. Initially, they set up an office in the capital's Kathalbagan area and started home delivery of daily necessities including vegetables. But due to the pandemic, their business suffered huge losses, said RAB. Even after taking payments from customers, they failed to supply goods to some 9000 customers. The arrests came after some customers filed a case against Akashnil alleging that the company swindled Tk6.80 crore from them.
RAB added Mashiur and Rony were trying to sell their company, but have so far been unsuccessful.


