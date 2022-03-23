Social impact of price rise before asking for price hike vital, BERC tells utility agencies

Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) chairman Abdul Jalil said on Tuesday that before submitting any price hike proposal before the commission, the utility agencies should submit the social impact of the price increase.

"The interest of the people is the first", he said adding that the social impact of the price increase should have been included on the price increase applications, unfortunately, the gas companies have overlooked it", he remarked.

BERC chairman made these remarks at the second day of the public hearing on Sundarbans Gas Company Limited (SGCL)'s price hike proposal at his introductory speech at BIAM auditorium in the city on Tuesday.

Sundarbans Gas Company Limited (SGCL) wants to increase the 115 per cent hike in price of gas for household consumers in five districts of south-western region. The SGCL, however, sought to increase the gas price to Tk 2,100 for two double burners from existing Tk 975 and Tk 2,000 from existing Tk 925 (116 per cent) increase for single burner oven.

However, the Technical Evaluation Committee of Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) has recommended a new gas price for double burner oven at Tk 1,060 and for single burner oven at Tk 990 at household consumer level.

BERC Chairman said the interest of the masses should be considered first before taking any decision. BERC Chairman Abdul Jalil, members Maqbul-e-E Elahi Chowdhury, Bazlur Rahman and Mohammad Abu Farooq were present at the hearing.

The BERC technical committee also made its recommendations to raise the gas price per cubic meter to Tk5.34 from the existing Tk 4.44 for power sector, Tk 15.50 from Tk 13.85 for captive power, Tk 5.34 from Tk4.44 for fertiliser factories, Tk12.65 from 10.70 for tea industries, Tk27.60 from Tk23 for commercial consumers, Tk 49.50 from Tk43 while Tk 18 from 12.60 for metered gas oven at household consumers. It also suggested fixing the price of per cubic gas TK 18 from TK 12.60 for

