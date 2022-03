Banking Event

RAOWA (Retired Armed Forces Officer's Welfare Association) on its 40th founding anniversary organized a golf tournament where AB Bank Limited was the sponsor. The tournament took place at Army Golf Club recently. Tarique Afzal, President and Managing Director of AB Bank inaugurated the tournament along with Major General Alauddin M A Wadud (Retd), Chairman RAOWA. More than 300 golfers of RAOWA took part in the prestigious event. photo: Bank