SIBL arranges get-together for clients in Khulna

Social Islami Bank Limited (SIBL) arranged a client get together and exchange views meeting at a local hotel in Khulna recently, says a press release.Dr. Md. Mahbub Ul Alam, Chairman of SIBL, was present as chief guest while Zafar Alam, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank, presided over the ceremony.Abu Reza Md. Yeahia, Additional Managing Director and Md. Sirajul Hoque, Deputy Managing Director, were present as special guests in the programme. Md. Towhid Hossain, Head of IRMD, Sadat Ahmad Khan, Head of SME and Md. Moniruzzaman, Head of Marketing and Brand Communication of the Bank, were also present on the occasion.