Wednesday, 23 March, 2022, 3:17 PM
Home Business

Banking Event

Published : Wednesday, 23 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Business Desk

Bengal Commercial Bank opens Islami banking branch in Ctg

Bengal Commercial Bank opened its Agrabad Islami Banking Branch in Chattogram. Md. Jashim Uddin, Chairman of the Bank and President of FBCCI inaugurated the Branch on Monday, says a press release.
MahbubulAlam, Vice Chairman of the Bank and President, Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry; Md. Shahabuddin, Chairman of Executive Committee of the Bank; Joshoda Jibon Debnath and Md Iqbal Hossain Chowdhury and Directors were present in the programme.  
Tarik Morshed, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank presided over the inaugural ceremony. Other high officials, clients, businessmen and local elites were present on the occasion.  
ATM Booth service has also been launched at the same building on the day after the inauguration of the Branch.  
So far, the Bank opened nine Branches till 21 March 2022.The Bank plans to open more Branches and Sub Branches at different places of the country to expand its business network, said the official.


