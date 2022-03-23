Video
‘Banglalink interested in listing on the stock market’

Published : Wednesday, 23 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62

VEON Group CEO Kaan Terzioglu and BSEC Chairman Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam, VEON Chairman Emeritus and co-founder Augie K Fabela II, co-founder, and chairman emeritus of VEON, Erik Aas, CEO of Banglalink, and Cem Velipasaoglu, CFO of Banglalink, pose during a meeting at BSEC in Dhaka on Monday.

VEON Group CEO Kaan Terzioglu and BSEC Chairman Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam, VEON Chairman Emeritus and co-founder Augie K Fabela II, co-founder, and chairman emeritus of VEON, Erik Aas, CEO of Banglalink, and Cem Velipasaoglu, CFO of Banglalink, pose during a meeting at BSEC in Dhaka on Monday.

Mobile telecom operator Banglalink appears to be "interested" in listing on the stock market as top officials of its parent company VEON have met the chief of Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission.
The officials discussed Bangladesh's share market, SEC spokesman and Executive Director Rezaul Karim, who was present in the meeting on Monday, told bdnews24.com.
"They [VEON and Banglalink officials] were informed that a company must offload at least 10 percent shares for listing on Bangladesh's stock market. It appeared from their comments that they are interested in listing on Bangladesh's capital market," Rezaul said.
In a post on its LinkedIn page, Banglalink said Group CEO Kaan Terzioglu led the VEON delegation in the meeting with SEC Chairman Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam.
"The high officials discussed stock market scenarios, investment opportunities, Veon's long-term plan, and other key issues," Banglalink said.
Terzioglu praised Rubaiyat's leadership in advancing the stock market in Bangladesh, while Rubaiyat appreciated VEON's contribution to the economy, according to the post.
Augie K Fabela II, co-founder, and chairman emeritus of VEON, Erik Aas, CEO of Banglalink, and Cem Velipasaoglu, CFO of Banglalink, accompanied him on the visit.
Banglalink, the third largest telecom operator of Baangladesh in terms of subscriber base, is a fully owned company of Telecom Ventures Ltd which is a 100 percent-owned subsidiary of Global Telecom Holding.
Netherlands-based VEON, formerly VimpelCom, owns 51.9 percent shares of Global Telecom. VEON has operations in eight other countries.
Out of nearly 180 million mobile phone connections in Bangladesh, Grameenphone operates over 46 percent, Robi around 30 percent, Banglalink nearly 20 percent and Teletalk around 4 percent.
Banglalink's revenue grew 5.1 percent year on year to around Tk 48 billion in 2021.
Robi raised more than Tk 5.23 billion from Bangladesh's stock market through an IPO in 2020. Grameenphone offloaded shares worth around Tk 4.86 billion in 2009.    -bdnews24.com


