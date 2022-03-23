Video
Agrani Bank’s to launch ‘doer banking’ for marginal people

Published : Wednesday, 23 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Staff Correspondent

The Agrani Bank goes ahead with the policy of opening 'Doer Banking' as its agent banking with a view to economic inclusion of marginal people across the country.
This bank is used to opening agent banking first in Bangladesh in collaboration with a BRAC University professor initiated that project on trial basis at Madhabpur Upazila in Sunamganj district in 2010.
As a result, Bangladesh Bank in 2011 issued directive to the banking sector to open the concept of agent banking. Among the state run banks, only Agrani Bank opened the agent banking operation, according to Agrani Bank sources.
Bangladesh Bank shows that agent banking service at present reaches up to union council in order to keep deposit, loan disbursement, Bangladeshi immigrant transaction and school banking service.
In response to a query from The Daily Observer regarding agent banking, Agrani Bank Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Md. Shams Ul Islam said Agrani Bank first initiated such concept in 2010 in collaboration with BRAC University for the betterment of marginal people. It was on trial basis.
After that, Bangladesh Bank approved such concept in 2011 and instructed all banks to introduce such agent banking system.
The CEO also said Bangladesh Bank nods more 200 agents banking under the disposal of Agrani Bank and those will be implemented by 2022 all over Bangladesh.
Under the banking service, marginal people will get the privilege of savings account, current accounts, deposit money, DPS, FDR and school banking, together with transaction of foreign remittance, gas and electricity bills, purchasing of bus ticket and digital transaction, he added.


