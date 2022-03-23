Samsung introduces WhatsApp chat service

With a vision of taking customer service facilities to the next level, for the first time ever in Bangladesh, Samsung is offering a new service channel called WhatsApp chat.

Keeping convenience in mind, customers can now directly chat with Samsung's expert service agents for their relevant queries and information through WhatsApp from 9 AM to 6 PM 365 days. This new digital communication platform started journey on Tuesday, says a press release.

The Whatsapp chat service will be launched keeping Samsung's loyal customers in mind. Customers will be able to enjoy prompt, efficient, and uninterrupted service through this WhatsApp Chat. Moreover, Samsung has 24x7 Call Center, in-home service around the country, email query, and 40+ service centres across the country for customer service.

"We are living in a time of fast and instant communications," said Hwansung Woo, Managing Director of Samsung Bangladesh. "Many customers, especially those from the younger generations, find hassle in coming to our physical service centers. Considering the busy schedules of our customers, we opted to open up a dedicated WhatsApp support channel so that our customers are served with all the information they need in a time-efficient manner", he added.

Customers need to save the number 08000 300 300 and start WhatsApp chat to get support, also they can avail themselves by browsing Samsung Bangladesh's official website (www.samsung.com/bd), My GalaxyApp, and Facebook page (www.facebook.com/SamsungBangladesh).







