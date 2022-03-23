Video
Wednesday, 23 March, 2022
Home Business

‘People should ensure safety for women’

Published : Wednesday, 23 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Staff Correspondent

Chief executive of Chattogram Field Hospital Dr Bidyut Barua speaking at a meeting on 'Women's Safety Campaign in Public Places' at Chittagong Press Club on Monday.

CHATTOGRAM, March 22: Women in the country are now working in tandem with men. However, they are still being harassed in many places. Government as well as the general public should come forward to provide a healthy environment and security to women, said Chief executive of Chattogram Field Hospital Dr Bidyut Barua.
He was speaking as the chief guest at an exchange meeting of the DEC Foundation on 'Women's Safety Campaign in Public Places' at Chittagong Press Club on Monday.
The meeting was organized in collaboration with the Center for Research and Information (CRI), Youth Bangla, United Nations Development Program (UNDP) Human Rights Program and the National Human Rights Commission.
Public health expert Dr Bidyut Barua said that empowerment of women in the society has gained importance with the help of the Prime Minister.
Speakers at the meeting said sexual harassment and violence against women and girls in public places and on public transport has become a daily occurrence.  The existing laws and policies to stop harassment of women and girls in public places are not enough.  
Adequate, concerted and integrated action is needed to ensure a more secure and comfortable environment for women in public places, including online platforms.
The meeting was attended by Executive Director of DEC Foundation Engineer Somen Kanungo, Public Relation (PR) Akmal Hossain, members Emran Ahmed Tamim, Kali Das, Naeem Uddin, Shawkat Ali and others.


