Global Money Week-2022 begins in Dhaka



Professor Dr. Md. Masum Iqbal, Dean, Faculty of Business and Entrepreneurship of Daffodil International University, flanked by K M Hasan Ripon, Executive Director, BSDI, ZakariaPolash, Managing Director, Watermark, Md. KamruzzamanDidar, Head, Department of Entrepreneurship and Amena Hassan Ena , Deputy Director of Daffodil International University, speaking at the opening session of Global Money Week-2022 at the university on Monday.

This year 176 countries are taking part in this movement to create awareness among the young generation regarding financial issues. The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) is hosting this campaign globally which has already reached 176 countries and 53 million children globally. Daffodil International University and Bangladesh Skill Development Institute is the country coordinator of the event in Bangladesh and leading this campaign for developing smart young children with strong money management skills.

The countrywide event plan has been announced through this meeting. Following the rules of OECD this year the organizing committee has taken up a weeklong program to celebrate this session. There will be special sessions in different academic institutions, awareness creating campaigns in social and electronic media, Money Talk in different divisions. As per the OECD policy, the online session has been organized to ensure the safety and security of the participants.

Dr. Md Sabur Khan, Chairman of Daffodil Family formally announced the start of the week with a Video Message. He has invited the young generation to take part in this campaign to develop the knowledge, skills and attitude to face the challenges of the future. He said, "We, along with our partners and sponsors, are committed to enhancing financial literacy for young people to achieve financial well-being and financial resilience. I believe, this year Bangladesh will create another example and make this campaign a great success. We invite you to join the countrywide celebration event this year online and physically following health safety guidelines."

Bangladesh has been recognized twice for the outstanding contribution in Financial Literacy Generation among the young generation during the year 2015 and 2017 competing with 160 countries in the world. As this year's campaign would be online based, it is expected that Bangladesh would be able to keep the legacy as previous.

Professor Dr. Md. Masum Iqbal, Dean, Faculty of Business and Entrepreneurship of Daffodil International University was present as the chief guest at the kick off Session Meet up held at 71 Milonayoton of the university on Monday. The function was also addressed among others by Mr. K M Hasan Ripon, Executive Director, BSDI, Zakaria Polash, Managing Director, Watermark, Md. Kamruzzaman Didar, Head, Department of Entrepreneurship and Amena Hassan Ena , Deputy Director of Daffodil International University.



















The 10th Anniversary of the Global Money Week celebration kicked off in Bangladesh on Monday with the theme ``Build your future, Be smart about money". The formal announcement has been given through a very formal session organized by Daffodil International University and Bangladesh Skill Development Institute along with the partner Watermark, Inspiring Bangladesh and FSIBL Bank, says a press release.This year 176 countries are taking part in this movement to create awareness among the young generation regarding financial issues. The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) is hosting this campaign globally which has already reached 176 countries and 53 million children globally. Daffodil International University and Bangladesh Skill Development Institute is the country coordinator of the event in Bangladesh and leading this campaign for developing smart young children with strong money management skills.The countrywide event plan has been announced through this meeting. Following the rules of OECD this year the organizing committee has taken up a weeklong program to celebrate this session. There will be special sessions in different academic institutions, awareness creating campaigns in social and electronic media, Money Talk in different divisions. As per the OECD policy, the online session has been organized to ensure the safety and security of the participants.Dr. Md Sabur Khan, Chairman of Daffodil Family formally announced the start of the week with a Video Message. He has invited the young generation to take part in this campaign to develop the knowledge, skills and attitude to face the challenges of the future. He said, "We, along with our partners and sponsors, are committed to enhancing financial literacy for young people to achieve financial well-being and financial resilience. I believe, this year Bangladesh will create another example and make this campaign a great success. We invite you to join the countrywide celebration event this year online and physically following health safety guidelines."Bangladesh has been recognized twice for the outstanding contribution in Financial Literacy Generation among the young generation during the year 2015 and 2017 competing with 160 countries in the world. As this year's campaign would be online based, it is expected that Bangladesh would be able to keep the legacy as previous.Professor Dr. Md. Masum Iqbal, Dean, Faculty of Business and Entrepreneurship of Daffodil International University was present as the chief guest at the kick off Session Meet up held at 71 Milonayoton of the university on Monday. The function was also addressed among others by Mr. K M Hasan Ripon, Executive Director, BSDI, Zakaria Polash, Managing Director, Watermark, Md. Kamruzzaman Didar, Head, Department of Entrepreneurship and Amena Hassan Ena , Deputy Director of Daffodil International University.