Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 23 March, 2022, 3:16 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

China’s Russian traders smell profit as Ukraine sanctions bite

Published : Wednesday, 23 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44

BEIJING, March 22: For Marat, a Russian businessman based in Shanghai, sanctions on his home country have heralded an unexpected opportunity in China as companies struggle to keep their supply chains open.
The 42-year-old has already been contacted by a components company hunting for partners in China after being cut off from its suppliers in Europe and North America.
"'Just be ready'", he said was the message from the firm based in Belarus, a Russian ally also under sanctions for supporting its invasion of Ukraine.
"It will be a bigger workload for me, and for sure, as a result, bigger rewards," said Marat, who gave one name only due to the sensitivity of commenting on the war inside China.
Since Russian President Vladimir Putin launched the bloody assault on Ukraine, Western capitals have frozen Moscow out of the global financial system, tipping its currency into freefall and pushing the country to the verge of default.
But China -- a longtime Russian ally -- has refused to follow suit, throwing Moscow a potential economic lifeline to match the diplomatic cover it has provided by refusing to condemn the invasion.
Beijing is already Moscow's largest trading partner, with trade volumes last year hitting $147 billion, according to Chinese customs data, up more than 30 percent on 2019.
There are early signs of a bounce in economic activity since the war erupted, with cross-border traders telling AFP they expect Russian demand to tilt eastwards.
"This crisis is an opportunity for Russian companies in China," another Russian entrepreneur based in Beijing told AFP, using the pseudonym Vladimir.
"China is open. They're saying, 'If you want to buy, we have [it],'" he said.
But it has still been a rough few weeks for most Russia-facing businesses in China.
Traders dealing in everything from pesticides to auto parts said wild fluctuations in the value of the ruble have prodded many Russian clients to stop taking new orders.
Others were left racing to find ways to settle accounts in Chinese yuan after the exclusion of Russian banks from the SWIFT system left them unable to make dollar payments.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Event
SIBL arranges get-together for clients in Khulna
Bengal Commercial Bank opens Islami banking branch in Ctg
‘Fed prepared to raise interest rates aggressively’
‘Banglalink interested in listing on the stock market’
Customers’ letters on Nagad’s performance to win prizes
Merchant Bankers seek Tk 10,000cr to sustain capital markets
Agrani Bank’s to launch ‘doer banking’ for marginal people


Latest News
Nominating Amir Hamza a failure: Minister
Afghan girls ordered home just hours after school reopen
PM confers National Film Award-2020
State Minister calls for gender equality
BGB, BSF hold sector commander level meeting at Hili
Passengers standing in lines for hours at Kamalapur to get tickets
Russia could use nuclear weapons if existence threatened
100,000 still in Mariupol under inhumane conditions
US, EU to toughen anti-Russian sanctions, White House says
US, allies try to boot Russia out of G20
Most Read News
Russia must adhere to UN Charter, say UK and India
Cyclone Ashani: No possibility of its imapct on Bangladesh
Bangladesh sees zero Covid death
Saudi Arabia says it's not responsible for high oil prices
Global Money Week-2022 kicks off in Dhaka
Biden: India 'somewhat shaky' on Russia
India considers COVID boosters for all adults as infection rises
RMG workers go on rampage in Gazipur; Bus torched
Demonstrators hold banners and wave flags during a demonstration
50 years of Bangladesh: The real success lies with youth
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft