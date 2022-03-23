City Bank, IFAD Autos gift 2 buses to DU students



DU VC Professor Dr. Md. Akhtaruzzaman, City Bank Chairman Aziz Al Kaiser, Ifad Autos Chairman Iftekhar Alam, BSEC Chairman Professor ShibliRubayat Ul Islam and other guests pose at an event held to provide two buses to the students of the Dhaka University recently.

Chairman of City Bank, Aziz Al Kaiser and Chairman of Ifad Autos, Iftekhar Alam Tipu jointly handed over the keys of two buses to the Vice Chancellor of Dhaka University, Professor Dr. Md. Akhtaruzzaman at an occasion at Senate Building of DU recently, says a press release.

Pro-Vice Chancellor (Admistration) Professor Dr. Muhammad Samad, Pro-Vice Chancellor (Academic) Professor Dr. ASM Maksud Kamal of DU, Chairman of Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) Professor ShibliRubayat Ul Islam, MD and CEO of City Bank Mashrur Arefin and other senior officials from City Bank, Ifad Autos and Dhaka University were also present at this occasion.

Aziz Al Kaiser said, 'The contribution of Dhaka University in the field of education and culture is undeniable. As far I know, this university has produced 13 presidents and 7 prime ministers so far. We feel proud to cooperate with the university and we are willing to do something bigger in future.' City Bank Chairman then announced a monthly stipend of Tk.5000 per month for 200 physically & mentally challenged students of Dhaka University.

Iftekhar Ahmed Tipu said, 'We have gifted 2 buses to the students of Dhaka University. The students of Dhaka University are the future leaders. We think this is not a cost to us, rather an investment into a noble cause.

Vice-Chancellor of DU thanked and extended his gratitude to City Bank and Ifad Autos for their support and urged them to come forward with such cooperation in future.









City Bank and Ifad Autos gifted two buses to Dhaka University Students on the occasion of the birth centenary of father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.Chairman of City Bank, Aziz Al Kaiser and Chairman of Ifad Autos, Iftekhar Alam Tipu jointly handed over the keys of two buses to the Vice Chancellor of Dhaka University, Professor Dr. Md. Akhtaruzzaman at an occasion at Senate Building of DU recently, says a press release.Pro-Vice Chancellor (Admistration) Professor Dr. Muhammad Samad, Pro-Vice Chancellor (Academic) Professor Dr. ASM Maksud Kamal of DU, Chairman of Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) Professor ShibliRubayat Ul Islam, MD and CEO of City Bank Mashrur Arefin and other senior officials from City Bank, Ifad Autos and Dhaka University were also present at this occasion.Aziz Al Kaiser said, 'The contribution of Dhaka University in the field of education and culture is undeniable. As far I know, this university has produced 13 presidents and 7 prime ministers so far. We feel proud to cooperate with the university and we are willing to do something bigger in future.' City Bank Chairman then announced a monthly stipend of Tk.5000 per month for 200 physically & mentally challenged students of Dhaka University.Iftekhar Ahmed Tipu said, 'We have gifted 2 buses to the students of Dhaka University. The students of Dhaka University are the future leaders. We think this is not a cost to us, rather an investment into a noble cause.Vice-Chancellor of DU thanked and extended his gratitude to City Bank and Ifad Autos for their support and urged them to come forward with such cooperation in future.