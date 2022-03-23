Video
Wednesday, 23 March, 2022
Egypt’s currency plunges almost 17pc against greenback

Published : Wednesday, 23 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM

CAIRO, March 22: The Egyptian pound plunged nearly 17 percent in value against the US dollar on Monday, following a rise in inflation and amid mounting economic hardships.
The local currency in the Arab world's most populous country already saw a sharp devaluation in 2016 when it lost nearly half its value against the dollar overnight.
The pound was floated at the time as part of a package of reforms in exchange for a $12-billion bailout from the International Monetary Fund.
The pound was trading at 18.20 to the dollar by closing time at banks on Monday, from 15.70 the previous day, according to the central bank.
The finance ministry announced it will maintain the customs exchange rate at 16 pounds to the dollar, as the local currency continued its freefall.
The ministry also announced a package of measures worth about $7 billion to shield society's most vulnerable against shocks in the market.
The latest depreciation comes as global food supply chains have been dealt a major blow by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
As the world's largest importer of wheat, Egypt relies on both countries for 85 percent of its supplies of the staple, as well as 73 percent of its sunflower oil, for which Ukraine is world leader. In remarks Monday, central bank governor Tarek Amer said the depreciation came to "safeguard foreign exchange liquidity and the confidence of foreign investors".
The decision had been "coordinated with our international partners, upon whom we depend to finance many of our needs", he added in a televised news conference.
Investment bank JP Morgan recently estimated the Egyptian pound to be overvalued by about 15 percent.    -AFP


