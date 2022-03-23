Video
Washington and London resume trade talks in Baltimore

Published : Wednesday, 23 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM

WASHINGTON, March 22: The United States and Britain on Monday opened the first day of talks in the US port city of Baltimore aimed at deepening the economic relationship between the two major trading partners and allies.
Speaking at the two-day meeting held about an hour north of the American capital, US Trade Representative Katherine Tai said the talks were aimed at "concrete steps to advance the US-UK trade relationship."
"I am optimistic and excited about what lies ahead and how we can support the continued evolution of the US-UK trade relationship for the 21st century," she added.
Washington is London's biggest trading partner, and the countries are particularly interconnected when it comes to services trade and direct foreign investment. Britain has sought a free trade pact with the United States since exiting the European Union.  
The countries have made progress in removing points of friction, including ending a long-running conflict over subsidies to plane makers Boeing and Airbus.
In January, the governments announced negotiations to end a dispute over steel and aluminum tariffs, the spat that arose after former US president Donald Trump in 2018 imposed tariffs of an additional 25 percent for steel and 10 percent for aluminum on several countries, including longtime allies like Britain.
Britain's International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan on Monday said, "we're making really good progress on" negotiations over the tariffs, which will "clear the way for us to be able to focus on the next steps of our overall UK-US relationship."    -AFP


