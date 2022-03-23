Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 23 March, 2022, 3:15 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

US hardens defence against Russian cyber threat

Published : Wednesday, 23 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 191

US President Joe Biden

US President Joe Biden

WASHINGTON, March 22: President Joe Biden on Monday warned of intelligence pointing to a growing Russian cyber threat and urged US businesses to "immediately" prepare defenses.
"If you have not already done so, I urge our private sector partners to harden your cyber defenses immediately," he said in a statement.
Biden cited "evolving intelligence that the Russian government is exploring options for potential cyberattacks," including in response to Western sanctions over Moscow's launching of the war in Ukraine.
"It's part of Russia's playbook," he said.
Biden said the US government would "continue to use every tool to deter, disrupt, and if necessary, respond to cyberattacks against critical infrastructure."
However, he underlined that most critical infrastructure in the country is owned and operated by private entities, which cannot be compelled to take specific cyber security measures.
"Owners and operators must accelerate efforts to lock their digital doors," he said.
"You have the power, the capacity, and the responsibility to strengthen the cybersecurity and resilience of the critical services and technologies on which Americans rely. We need everyone to do their part," Biden said.
Later, Biden told a meeting of US business leaders that Russia has "a very sophisticated cyber capability" and an attack was one of the tactics President Vladimir Putin "is most likely to use."
Referring to a summit last year in Geneva, where he warned Putin against cyber attacks on US critical infrastructure, Biden said "we had a long conversation about if he uses it, what will be the consequence."
"But the point is, he has the capability. He hasn't used it yet," he added.
US authorities have said that everything from fuel supply routes to water supplies are at risk from cyber attacks, and have identified Russian hackers as one of the main threats.
Deputy National Security Advisor for Cyber and Emerging Technology Anne Neuberger told reporters that despite Biden's warning, "there is no certainty that there will be a cyber incident on critical infrastructure."
There has been "preparatory activity" detected, but no sign of a "specific" attack.
And, despite efforts by the government to bolster coordination and assistance in the cyber security sphere, "there's so much more we need to do to have the confidence that we've locked our digital doors," she said.
In some areas the gaps are "deeply troubling," she said.
Neuberger reiterated previous White House warnings that if Russia does target critical infrastructure, the US "will be prepared to respond."    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Event
SIBL arranges get-together for clients in Khulna
Bengal Commercial Bank opens Islami banking branch in Ctg
‘Fed prepared to raise interest rates aggressively’
‘Banglalink interested in listing on the stock market’
Customers’ letters on Nagad’s performance to win prizes
Merchant Bankers seek Tk 10,000cr to sustain capital markets
Agrani Bank’s to launch ‘doer banking’ for marginal people


Latest News
Nominating Amir Hamza a failure: Minister
Afghan girls ordered home just hours after school reopen
PM confers National Film Award-2020
State Minister calls for gender equality
BGB, BSF hold sector commander level meeting at Hili
Passengers standing in lines for hours at Kamalapur to get tickets
Russia could use nuclear weapons if existence threatened
100,000 still in Mariupol under inhumane conditions
US, EU to toughen anti-Russian sanctions, White House says
US, allies try to boot Russia out of G20
Most Read News
Russia must adhere to UN Charter, say UK and India
Cyclone Ashani: No possibility of its imapct on Bangladesh
Bangladesh sees zero Covid death
Saudi Arabia says it's not responsible for high oil prices
Global Money Week-2022 kicks off in Dhaka
Biden: India 'somewhat shaky' on Russia
India considers COVID boosters for all adults as infection rises
RMG workers go on rampage in Gazipur; Bus torched
Demonstrators hold banners and wave flags during a demonstration
50 years of Bangladesh: The real success lies with youth
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft