Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 23 March, 2022, 3:14 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

E-comm firms must return customers’ money by March 31: DG

Published : Wednesday, 23 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 205

E-commerce firms must pay back their consumers' money by March 31 next, else they will face legal actions, said Director General of the Directorate of National Consumers Right Protection AHM Shafiquzzaman on Monday.
He made the remark at a function arranged at the Commerce Ministry's Conference room on the occasion of returning the payment gateway money of two e-commerce firms - Shrestha.com and Alif world-to their consumers.
"The Commerce Ministry will take legal actions, if the e-commerce firms don't pay back to the consumers by March 31 next. The law enforcement agencies have been given directives in this regard. The number of such firms is 39 ones," said Shafiquzzaman, also an additional secretary of the Commerce Ministry.
He, however, said it is not known yet how much money the firms owe to the consumers.
The DG said the government will not shut down the e-commerce business only because of some unscrupulous firms.
The e-commerce firms must show a positive attitude for paying back to their consumers by contacting the Digital Commerce Cell of the Commerce Ministry by 31. Otherwise, the list of the firms will be sent to the Police Headquarters for taking legal actions, he said.
Safiquzzaman said the money stuck at the payment gateway of Shrestha.com and Alif World was returned to the customers on Monday.
He said they made an effort to dispose of complaints, but many firms are now facing lawsuits and remain in hiding out of fear. "We invited them to come by March 31, contact the Digital Commerce Cell of the Commerce Ministry and e-Cab. We want to help you," he added.
"We are going to take a tough decision by holding a meeting of the technical committee in April. Our agencies will take legal action against them. We will instruct the payment gateways to provide the pending money to the customers within 7 days," he said. The Commerce Ministry is now monitoring so that no e-commerce firms can resort to fraudulent acts as did in the past, said the official.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Event
SIBL arranges get-together for clients in Khulna
Bengal Commercial Bank opens Islami banking branch in Ctg
‘Fed prepared to raise interest rates aggressively’
‘Banglalink interested in listing on the stock market’
Customers’ letters on Nagad’s performance to win prizes
Merchant Bankers seek Tk 10,000cr to sustain capital markets
Agrani Bank’s to launch ‘doer banking’ for marginal people


Latest News
Nominating Amir Hamza a failure: Minister
Afghan girls ordered home just hours after school reopen
PM confers National Film Award-2020
State Minister calls for gender equality
BGB, BSF hold sector commander level meeting at Hili
Passengers standing in lines for hours at Kamalapur to get tickets
Russia could use nuclear weapons if existence threatened
100,000 still in Mariupol under inhumane conditions
US, EU to toughen anti-Russian sanctions, White House says
US, allies try to boot Russia out of G20
Most Read News
Russia must adhere to UN Charter, say UK and India
Cyclone Ashani: No possibility of its imapct on Bangladesh
Bangladesh sees zero Covid death
Saudi Arabia says it's not responsible for high oil prices
Global Money Week-2022 kicks off in Dhaka
Biden: India 'somewhat shaky' on Russia
India considers COVID boosters for all adults as infection rises
RMG workers go on rampage in Gazipur; Bus torched
Demonstrators hold banners and wave flags during a demonstration
50 years of Bangladesh: The real success lies with youth
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft