Oil prices jump above $111 as EU mulls ban

LONDON, March 22: Oil prices jumped more than $4 on Monday, with Brent crude climbing above $111 a barrel, as European Union nations considered joining the United States in a Russian oil embargo and after a weekend attack on Saudi oil facilities.

Brent crude futures were up $4.55, or 4.2 per cent, at $112.48 a barrel by 1205 GMT, adding to a 1.2 per cent rise last Friday.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose $4.35, or 4.2 per cent, to $109.05, extending a 1.7 per cent jump last Friday.

Prices moved higher ahead of talks this week between European Union governments and US President Joe Biden in a series of summits that aims to harden the West's response to Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine. -Reuters



