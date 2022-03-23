Video
Wednesday, 23 March, 2022
Oil prices jump above $111 as EU mulls ban

Published : Wednesday, 23 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM

LONDON, March 22: Oil prices jumped more than $4 on Monday, with Brent crude climbing above $111 a barrel, as European Union nations considered joining the United States in a Russian oil embargo and after a weekend attack on Saudi oil facilities.
Brent crude futures were up $4.55, or 4.2 per cent, at $112.48 a barrel by 1205 GMT, adding to a 1.2 per cent rise last Friday.
US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose $4.35, or 4.2 per cent, to $109.05, extending a 1.7 per cent jump last Friday.
Prices moved higher ahead of talks this week between European Union governments and US President Joe Biden in a series of summits that aims to harden the West's response to Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.    -Reuters


