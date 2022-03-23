Video
Wednesday, 23 March, 2022, 3:14 PM
People soon can pay DNCC holding tax thru bkash

Published : Wednesday, 23 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 217
Business Desk

Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Md. Atiqul Islam (middle) and bKash Chief Executive Officer Kamal Quadir (3rd from right) witness a deal signing event between DNCC and bKash at thw DNCC office on Monday.

Dwellers of Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) will be able to pay holding tax through bKash account soon from anywhere, anytime.
An agreement has been signed between bKash and Dhaka North City Corporation in presence of Md. Atiqul Islam, Mayor of DNCC and Kamal Quadir, Chief Executive Officer of bKash, says a press release.
Mohammad Abdul Hamid Miah, Chief Revenue Officer of DNCC and Ali Ahmmed, Chief Commercial Officer of bKash have signed the agreement on behalf of their respective sides held at Nagar Bhaban in the city on Monday.
Md. Selim Reza, Chief Executive Officer of DNCC; Mahfuz Sadique, Chief Communications Officer of bKash and senior officials of both the organizations were present at the event.
At the event, officials of different tax zones of DNCC spoke about the limitations of collecting taxes through analog system. They said, as the taxpayers will be able pay the taxes easily through bKash from anywhere, anytime without any cost, it will mobilize the overall tax collections of DNCC.  
Under this agreement, house owners of DNCC area will be able to pay the taxes from bKash accounts 24/7 from anywhere in the country.
The customers can avail the service through bKash app and dialing USSD *247#. DNCC's other services fee/ taxes like trade license fees, market rent and other fees will also be paid through bKash soon.


