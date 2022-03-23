Strong govt watchdog a must to keep market stable: FBCCI

FBCCI, the country's apex trade body said the government's price monitoring system needs to be strengthened to control surging commodity prices that is likely to disrupt trade and economic activities and poise to cause suffering to common people during Ramadan.

The trade body President Jasim Uddin said in his introductory remark at the 42nd meeting of the Advisory Committee of the National Board of Revenue on Tuesday.

The chamber leader has made several proposals to reduce the prices of essential commodities in the meeting that includes bring transparency in tax management and implementation of tax related decision in the next budget.

The proposals also include reduction of VAT on various goods and services considering the global war situation impacting shipment of goods, increase of tax net, reduction of corporate tax rate, increase of capacity of all ports, special allocation for women entrepreneurs and many others.

The event was jointly organized by the National Board of Revenue and the FBCCI.

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal was the chief guest on the occasion while Abu Hena Md. Rahmatul Muneem presided over the meeting. FBCCI president conducted the meeting.

He said, "I am requesting to maintain the stable market price by ensuring increased supply at affordable price. Prices must remain stable at a tolerable price level." It needs the government's monitoring system to be strengthened to control commodity prices.

He said inflation was becoming reckless to control. This is putting pressure on ordinary consumers. He also proposed to increase the minimum tax for individual taxpayers from Tk300 thousands to Tk400 thousands and reduce company tax from 30 per cent to 27.50 per cent and provide tax exemption in various fields.

He has proposed to increase the coverage of income tax and VAT, give equal benefits to all export sectors, strengthen alternative dispute resolution, bring back turnover tax, make a realistic VAT law through amendments. He also demanded that the bank loan should not be defaulted till June 30.

















