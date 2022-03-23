ECNEC approves 12 projects involving Tk 15,744.56 crore



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina from her Ganabhaban official residence presiding over the ECNEC meeting held at NEC Conference Room at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar in Dhaka on Tuesday. photo : pid

The approval was given in the ECNEC meeting with its Chairperson and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina presiding over it virtually from her official Ganabhaban residence.

Ministers, State Ministers, Planning Commission members and Secretaries concerned attended in person from the NEC Conference Room in the city's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar area.

Briefing reporters after the meeting, Planning Minister MA Mannan said total cost for 12 projects would be Taka 15,744.56 crore. "Of this, Taka 11,674.83 crore will come from the government exchequer, Taka 1.20 crore from the concerned organization's own fund while the rest of Taka 4,068.53 crore from project assistance," he added.

There are 11 new projects while one is revised project. Mannan said the government is trying to rein in the inflationary trend. It has increased market intervention while providing essentials to some one crore families at an affordable price through TCB.

Mannan said the general point to point inflation rate is 6.1 percent in Bangladesh which is 15.1 percent in Sri Lanka, 12.2 percent in Pakistan, 10.4 percent in Brazil, 340 percent in Venezuela, 52.3 percent in Argentina, 54.4 percent in Turkey and 9 percent in UK

The Planning Minister said the Local Government Division will implement the "Local Government COVID-19 Response and Recovery (LGCRR)" project by December 2025.

He said cleanliness will be ensured in designated city corporations and Pourashava areas under this project. It will be implemented in 10 city corporations and 329 Pourasabhas.

It will help to strengthen the urban local government institutions for responding to COVID-19 pandemic and improve preparedness to face future shocks benefitting about 40 million urban residents.

Under the project, among others toilets would be set at markets places, graveyards, crematories, schools operated by selected city corporations and Pourasabhas and thus hygiene and sanitation materials would be supplied to those. The project will help the residents to have better access to municipality-operated health clinics and facilitate vaccine registrations for disadvantaged people and conduct awareness programs on COVID-19 protocols, vaccines and climate risks.

It will strengthen local institutions through training, technical support, and set up a web-based platform for better coordination and exchange of information during emergencies. It will be implemented in all eight divisions.

The other projects approved are Procurement of 200 broad gauge (BG) passenger carriages at Taka 1,704.33 crore, Supplying water through harvesting of rainwater in coastal districts at a cost of Taka 961.76 crore, Establishment of Air Force Training Institute at Zohurul Haque Base in Chattogram, at additional cost of Taka 140.42 crore.

The Project for Improvement of Governance and Management Research and Training Facilities at Taka 228.08 crore, Upgrading three regional highways and three district highways into due standard under Naogaon Road Department at Taka 1182.49 crore,

Establishment of external telecommunication network for Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant at Taka 378.84 crore and Establishment of seed multiplication farm at south eastern region at Taka 438.93 crore. Other approved projects are expansion of irrigation area and irrigation capacity through expansion of underground irrigation channels and drip irrigation system on test basis at Taka 329.01 crore.

Improvement of universal social infrastructures-2 (GSIDP-2) at Taka 1082 crore, Construction of important bridges on rural roads, 2nd phase with at Taka 4,050 crore and Important upazila and Union road widening and strengthening in Barishal Division at Taka 2,693.43 crore.









The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) on Tuesday approved 12 projects including the flagship urban local government bodies' capacity development project at a cost of Taka 2,555.25 crore.The approval was given in the ECNEC meeting with its Chairperson and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina presiding over it virtually from her official Ganabhaban residence.Ministers, State Ministers, Planning Commission members and Secretaries concerned attended in person from the NEC Conference Room in the city's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar area.Briefing reporters after the meeting, Planning Minister MA Mannan said total cost for 12 projects would be Taka 15,744.56 crore. "Of this, Taka 11,674.83 crore will come from the government exchequer, Taka 1.20 crore from the concerned organization's own fund while the rest of Taka 4,068.53 crore from project assistance," he added.There are 11 new projects while one is revised project. Mannan said the government is trying to rein in the inflationary trend. It has increased market intervention while providing essentials to some one crore families at an affordable price through TCB.Mannan said the general point to point inflation rate is 6.1 percent in Bangladesh which is 15.1 percent in Sri Lanka, 12.2 percent in Pakistan, 10.4 percent in Brazil, 340 percent in Venezuela, 52.3 percent in Argentina, 54.4 percent in Turkey and 9 percent in UKThe Planning Minister said the Local Government Division will implement the "Local Government COVID-19 Response and Recovery (LGCRR)" project by December 2025.He said cleanliness will be ensured in designated city corporations and Pourashava areas under this project. It will be implemented in 10 city corporations and 329 Pourasabhas.It will help to strengthen the urban local government institutions for responding to COVID-19 pandemic and improve preparedness to face future shocks benefitting about 40 million urban residents.Under the project, among others toilets would be set at markets places, graveyards, crematories, schools operated by selected city corporations and Pourasabhas and thus hygiene and sanitation materials would be supplied to those. The project will help the residents to have better access to municipality-operated health clinics and facilitate vaccine registrations for disadvantaged people and conduct awareness programs on COVID-19 protocols, vaccines and climate risks.It will strengthen local institutions through training, technical support, and set up a web-based platform for better coordination and exchange of information during emergencies. It will be implemented in all eight divisions.The other projects approved are Procurement of 200 broad gauge (BG) passenger carriages at Taka 1,704.33 crore, Supplying water through harvesting of rainwater in coastal districts at a cost of Taka 961.76 crore, Establishment of Air Force Training Institute at Zohurul Haque Base in Chattogram, at additional cost of Taka 140.42 crore.The Project for Improvement of Governance and Management Research and Training Facilities at Taka 228.08 crore, Upgrading three regional highways and three district highways into due standard under Naogaon Road Department at Taka 1182.49 crore,Establishment of external telecommunication network for Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant at Taka 378.84 crore and Establishment of seed multiplication farm at south eastern region at Taka 438.93 crore. Other approved projects are expansion of irrigation area and irrigation capacity through expansion of underground irrigation channels and drip irrigation system on test basis at Taka 329.01 crore.Improvement of universal social infrastructures-2 (GSIDP-2) at Taka 1082 crore, Construction of important bridges on rural roads, 2nd phase with at Taka 4,050 crore and Important upazila and Union road widening and strengthening in Barishal Division at Taka 2,693.43 crore.