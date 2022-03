Flag hoisting programme marking the 102nd birth anniversary of Father of the Nation

People should come forward for women safety

You Might Also Like

You Might Also Like

Officials and staff of Islamic Foundation bring out a colourful procession in the capital marking the foundation's 47th founding anniversary on Tuesday. photo: observer

Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury

Developed & Maintenance by i2soft

Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.E-mail: [email protected]