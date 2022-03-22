Laws seen not enough to save groundwater

The water experts, researchers and professionals in the water sector at a webinar on Monday opined that formulation of laws is not enough to protect water. Rather, it is urgent to implement the laws and rules in favour saving groundwater as the most valuable resource

for life.

'Depletion and pollution of groundwater is the key concern for the invisible resource,' said the speakers at the online seminar hosted by SKS Foundation, the Secretariat of FANSA-Bangladesh and WASH sector in association with SWA, BAWIN, MHM Platform, FSM Network, IWA- BD

Chapter, and WaterAid Bangladesh marking observing the World Water Day, 2022 on Tuesday.

The theme of this year's World Water Day is 'Groundwater- Making the Invisible Visible.'

In the webinar, the speakers have also emphasized the importance of exploring, protecting and sustainably using the ground water with due importance on this scarce resource.

Bangladesh Water Development Board's Director (Groundwater Hydrology) Dr Anwar Zahid presented the keynote papers highlighting the global and national scenario of groundwater and its use as a very valuable resource.

Upholding the challenges relating to protecting groundwater, Anwar Zahid pinpointed that groundwater is the primary and valuable water source. But it's being decreased due to unjustified withdrawing and polluted by human activities like deforestation, industry, agriculture and livestock farming, sewage and wastewater, storm water runoff, oil pollution, radioactive substances, pathogens and saltwater intrusion.

He said, "An estimated 32 cubic km of groundwater is being withdrawn annually for irrigation (90 per cent), domestic and industrial (10pc) according to the study of The World Bank."

"The shallow irrigation wells have been increased in numbers in the country from 133,800 in 1985 to 1,182,525 in 2006 and about 1,600,000 in 2019. Due to the increased abstraction of groundwater, the groundwater table has been lowered from low with time and the permanent decline of water level is also observed at an alarming rate in urban areas and the Barind tract. As the water table has gone down, the cost of withdrawing water from ground has become costly and unavailable," he added.

He also added, "Around 24pc of the land area is exposed to extremely high to high risks of elevated arsenic, salinity, and groundwater depletion hazards due to uncontrolled withdrawal of water."

He suggested utilization of available surface water and conjunctive use should be emphasized as per National Water Policy, 1999 and other guidelines of the government.

Among the panel discussants, Rajshahi University professor of Geology and Mining Department Dr Chowdhury Sarwar Jahan said, "In the Barind tract, groundwater crisis is already there and the crisis is getting deeper. Every year the layer of water is going down and the existing Tube-wells are being left inoperative. We need a crop mapping and good governing in managing the groundwater."

Khulna University's Environmental Science Department professor Dr Dilip Kumar Datta said, "Managing groundwater is to be needed. But over all we need also nature-based solution that will take care of nature too in a suitable and sustainable manner. To lessen dependency of groundwater we must focus on surface water."

BUET Department of Civil Engineering professor Dr Tanvir Ahmed, also director of ITN-BUET, said, "To meet the greater demand of readily available water in our economy including agriculture, extraction and over extraction of groundwater is being taken place that is leading to shortage of drinking water. Moreover, contamination of groundwater is not visible unlike surface water that's why we continue contaminating groundwater. This is also causing the declining of the available drinking water too.

Dhaka University's Department of Geology Professor Dr Kazi Matin Uddin Ahmed chaired the webinar while Country Director of WaterAid Bangladesh Hasin Jahan, WASH Officer of IOM Bangladesh Salahuddin Ahmmed and Deputy Chief Executive of SKS Foundation Dr. Imrul Kayes Muniruzzaman, also spoke.

Among others around 100 participants from development partners, national and international organizations, academia and media joined the Virtual Seminar.








