Bay depression likely to intensify into cyclonic storm

The depression over north Andaman Sea and adjoining southeast Bay is likely to intensify further into a cyclonic storm by Monday midnight and move in a north/northeasterly

direction.

It was centered at 06 pm today about 1120 kms south of Chattogram port, 930 kms south of Cox's Bazar port, 1115 kms south-southeast of Mongla port and 1040 kms south-southeast of Payra port.

Maximum sustained wind speed within 48 kms of the deep depression centre is about 50 kph rising to 60 kph in gusts or squalls.

Sea will remain rough near the deep depression centre.

Maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox's Bazar,

Mongla and Payra have been advised to keep hoisted distant cautionary signal No one. All fishing boats and trawlers over North Bay and deep sea have been advised to remain close to the coast and proceed with caution. They are also advised not to venture into the deep sea. -UNB









