Probe body starts working in N'ganj

The investigation committee formed by the Narayanganj district administration to investigate the reasons of collision between the cargo vessels MV Ruposhi-9 and ML Afsar Uddin took place on Sunday at Shitalakkhya River in Narayanganj has started its probe from Monday.

Meanwhile, the Department of Shipping (DG Shipping) has already cancelled the licenses and survey and other permits of MV Ruposhiand ML Afsar Uddin which was running by unauthorized masters and drivers during the

accident.

Initially, head of the investigation committee Narayanganj Additional District Magistrate Mohammad Shamim Bepari visited the spot and talked to the witnesses and local people about accident which claimed more than eight lives and several more injured.

Some six persons are still remained missing, according to their families.

While talking to media after initial investigation, Shamim Bepari said that the reason behind the launch ML Afsar Uddin sinking was because the drivers of the two vessels were driving recklessly in the Koylaghat area of Sadarupazila of the Shitalakkhya River.

"We have started working to find the reasons and the responsible persons of this incident. After finalizing the investigation, the media will be informed," he said.

Shaminsaid, "Both of the drivers appeared to be driving recklessly in the video footage. The investigation will look into the river's navigability and what barriers exist in the way of ships moving across it."

Of the two cargo vessels, the MV Ruposhi-9 is a venture of the City Group. The cargo vessel MV Afsar Uddin sank in the river with its passengers while MV Ruposhi hit it from the front.

According to the authorities concerned, MV Ruposhi of City Navigation, a sister concern of City Group, was permitted to operate as coastal vessel. But it was operating in the internal routes. Though it was permitted for operating by first class masters and drivers, it was operating with ordinary masters and drivers.

Regarding the allegation, City Navigation General Manager SM Kamal Hossain told reporters that they had taken special permission for the operation. But he couldn't show any valid documents on the matter.

The families of the deceased have already filed cases against the authorities of MV Ruposhi by the Riverine Police Station of the area.

The Narayanganj district administration has already handed over the dead bodies to their families. Their families have been given Tk 25,000 for burial of the dead bodies.
















