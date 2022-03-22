Gas price hike proposal illogical, unfair, say experts

Denouncing the Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission's move to increase gas tariff, the energy consumer rights body said on Monday that any rise in gas price will be totally illogical and unfair at this moment when the people are struggling against price hike of essentials resulting from Covid-19 pandemic shock.

"We urged the BERC to cut Petrobangla's unfair expenses and asked them to reduce the system loss instead of increasing the price of gas to adjust cost," CAB Energy Adviser Dr Shamsul Alam demanded at a public hearing on gas price hike at the city's BIAM auditorium on Monday.

On the first day of the hearing, officials of Petrobangla and Gas Transmission Company Ltd separately placed their proposals in two separate sessions in the morning and after lunch.

"It will be totally illogical to raise gas prices for import of only 3 per cent gas from the international

spot market and when the Petrobangla has extra Tk 2,500 crore in its hand," energy expert Dr Badrul Imam said.

Taking part in the discussion, Prof Imam said the present crisis in the gas sector is deeply rooted in the government's failure to conduct exploration. "In the last 20 years, there has been no major exploration works conducted in the gas sector in Bangladesh.

Echoing CAB's voice, BERC Chairman Abdul Jalil told the public hearing that Petrobangla's financial data book does not support its claim that the state-owned company is facing a huge financial crisis.

"Data presented by Petrobangla failed to satisfy the people," BERC Chairman Abdul Jalil said at the public hearing on gas price hike on Monday. BERC is holding the hearing responding to the proposals of gas sector entities including Petrobangla.

Not only has the BERC Chair, State-run Petrobangla's proposal faced stiff opposition from groups representing consumers, citizens, businesses and professionals.

BERC Chairman Abdul Jalil, presided over the sessions, expressed his resentment on the proposals of different gas companies saying that their data on financial and technical issues are a mismatch with each other.

"There should be a central data system from which accurate information could be found before taking decisions on any issue in the gas sector," the BERC chair said.

Dr Alam also urged the BERC to form a high level commission composed of representatives of the consumer groups to ensure good governance in the energy sector raising huge quarries on the merit of Petrobangla's price hike proposal.

During the hearing Petrobangla officials claimed that the annual expenditure of the organization will increase to Tk 65,225.75 crore due to import of LNG (liquefied natural gas) and other cost escalations. To match with the situation, it wants to increase gas price to Tk 20.35 from the existing Tk 12.60 per cubic meter.

However, the BERC technical team disagreed with the claim of Petrobangla and placed its report saying that state-run agency still has a unutilized fund of about Tk 2,500 crore as surplus after meeting its expenses.

Opposing the claim of the Petrobangla, Prof Shumsul Alam, adviser of the Consumers Association of Bangladesh (CAB) challenged the authenticity of the data and statistics provided by its officials.

"We (CAB) repeatedly sought different data from Petrobangla and other seven companies, but they did not provide it, which is a violation of the BERC Act," he said. President of Bangladesh Sadharan Nagorik Samaj Mohiuddin termed the proposal of the Petrobangla and GTCL baseless, unfair and misleading.

Meanwhile, Gas Transmission Company Ltd proposes to increase gas transmission charge by Tk 0.49 per cubic meter of gas transmission.











