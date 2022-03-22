FBCCI hails PM for lighting up BD

FBCCI President Md. Jashim Uddin on Monday congratulated Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on her achievement of 100 per cent electrification of the country.

Hasina officially declared the country fully covered by electricity on Monday, while inaugurating the country's biggest 1320 MW thermal power plant with Ultra Super Critical technology at Patuakhali's Payra.

In a congratulatory message, the president of Bangladesh Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industries said that the PM has fulfilled the promise of reaching electricity to every house during

'Mujib Borsha' and the golden jubilee of independence of Bangladesh.

Jashim said that economic activities in the remote areas are developing as a result of electrification.

He said that local employment has been created through new business ventures resulting in a development in education, health, agriculture and industry. -UNB











