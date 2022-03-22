Commuters suffering for crisis of Dhaka Nagar Paribahan bus

Commuters of much-hyped 'Dhaka Nagar Paribahan', a public transport company, launched as part of the government's bus route rationalization initiative, are facing an acute crisis of buses

Many transport workers are violating rules and regulations by frequently picking up and dropping passengers everywhere in addition to certain stops.

They take fare from those passengers illegally bypassing counter tickets.

To bring discipline to Dhaka's roads the newly introduced Nagar Paribahan started its pilot run from December 26 last year with a fleet of 50 buses - 30 by the BRTC and 20 by Transilva.

The new service is transporting passengers from Ghatarchar to Kanchpur, a 28-kilometre route on the outskirts of the capital.

However, day by day the number of buses is decreasing though it was said that new buses would be added soon to meet the increasing demands of passengers.

It was learned that bus owners run their vehicles at their wish and profitable time. Besides, some BRTC double-deckers always have to be repaired. As a result, only 50 percent buses always run on the route.

Visiting several ticket counters of Dhaka Nagar Paribahan in Mohammadpur and Dhanmondi areas, it was found that passengers are badly facing the shortage of buses. Especially in the morning the office goers and students face the acute crisis of buses.

Md Zohur Ahmed, a regular commuter of the bus service from Mohammad-pur to Motijheel, told the Daily Observer, "Due to vehicle shortage it is difficult to board buses during office time from every counter. But, once you get on the bus, you can reach your destination in time. For this reason, many of us

prefer the service."

However, nowadays many drivers of double-decker buses are seen to pick up passengers without tickets and they take money from these passengers illegally. "I have never seen any ticket checker on the route and the drivers are taking the opportunity," he added.

A ticket master of the service said everyday 20-25 buses run out of 50 in total. Passengers have to wait for a long time. Sometimes, it takes 30-40 minutes to board a bus.

"We always face pressure from the commuters due to insufficient number of buses. People have lots of interest and eagerness at our service. Within a short time the service has become popular," he added.

Bangladesh Jatri Kalyan Samity Secretary General Mozammel Haque Chowdhury said only the color of buses has changed not the quality. Better quality buses are needed under the service. However, as there are only 50 buses, passengers have to wait a long time for buses.

Passengers of all the roads will not get the service unless other roads will come under the service, he added. He demanded the service on the rest of the roads in the city as well.

Regarding various problems in the service, Dhruba Alam, Deputy Transport Planner of Dhaka Transport Coordination Authority (DTCA) and one of the coordinators of the service, said, "We have two teams -monitoring and evaluation. They make a report on the service after every 15 days. We already have made a report on the shortage of vehicles at the meeting of bus route rationalization committee."

Bus route rationalization committee is going to hold a meeting on Tuesday and the two mayors of Dhaka city will attend the meeting. Hopefully, new decisions will come from the meeting for the betterment of the service, he added.









