Tuesday, 22 March, 2022, 2:26 AM
Home Front Page

Covid: No death, 116 new cases

Published : Tuesday, 22 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 87
Staff Correspondent 

The country recorded another day without any death from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Monday. The death tally remained at 29,117. Some 116 new cases were also detected during the time, bringing the number of cases to 1,950,725.
Besides, 1,140 Covid-19 patients recovered from the viral disease, pushing up the 1,871,611 and overall recovery rate at 95.94 per cent, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).     
The country logged positivity rate of  1.06 per cent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stands in the country at 14.21 per cent and the death rate at 1.49 per cent. In the past 24 hours, 857 labs across the country tested 10,926 samples.
However, the country's maiden cases were reported on March 8, on 2020. The first death from the virus was reported on March 18 of the same year.
The coronavirus disease broke out in China's
Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.


