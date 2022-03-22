Rohingya Crisis: KSA to keep supporting BD, Gambia  

Saudi Ambassador to Bangladesh Essa Yussef Essa Al Dulaihan on Monday said his country will continue supporting Bangladesh in dealing with the Rohingya crisis.

He also said his country will keep supporting the genocide case brought against Myanmar by The Gambia for alleged persecution of Rohingya Muslims.

"The Kingdom has been assisting Bangladesh in the Rohingya crisis since the beginning," he said, adding that his country will make its voice louder while raising it in various forums.

The Saudi envoy was addressing a programme held at the Saudi Embassy marking the formal inauguration of Rohingya Shelter Project at Cox Bazar.

Home Minister Assaduzaman Khan, who attended as the chief guest, hoped that the cooperation between the two governments in this area will continue in the coming days.

Dr Abu Reza Nadawi, MP, among others, was present.

During Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin

Farhan Al Saud's recent visit here, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen sought cooperation from the Saudi side for sustainable repatriation and ensuring justice for the forcibly displaced Myanmar nationals.

The Saudi FM assured him of all support in the resolution of the Rohingya refugee crisis.

Responding to a question, the home minister said the government never thinks of giving Bangladeshi passport to any foreigner.

He, however, said they have received proof of couple of cases (Rohingyas staying in KSA with Bangladeshi passport) which are under further scrutiny to take due step.

The Saudi ambassador said Saudi Arabia is one of the leading countries in the field of humanitarian work, and in providing a helping hand and essential assistance to the needy in most countries of the world.

The Kingdom provided humanitarian aid through several parties, most notably the "King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center" and the Saudi Fund for Development" to brotherly countries that are witnessing disasters and wars such as Yemen, Syria and Iraq, as well as to the brothers in Palestine and Bangladesh.

Ambassador Dulaihan said King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) has implemented a project in 2021 to secure and distribute food baskets to Rohingyas and the host community in Bangladesh.

In Cox's Bazar, he said, the KSrelief team handed 43 tons and 80,000 food baskets, benefiting 9,000 people.

The ambassador said Saudi Arabia has sent almost 1.5 million coronavirus vaccine doses to Bangladesh through the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center.

The assistance underlines the two countries' close ties and intends to aid in the fight against the pandemic, he said.

"It is also an opportunity to recommit ourselves to working to further deepen the long-standing and dynamic partnership between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Bangladesh," said the Saudi envoy. -UNB











