The shareholders of the LafargeHolcim Bangladesh Limited on Monday approved 25 percent cash dividend for the year 2021 at the 24th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the company held virtually on March 21.

LafargeHolcim Bangladesh Limited Chairman Christof Hssig presided over the AGM, attended by CEO and Director Rajesh Surana, along with other members of the Board of Directors' of the Company, according to a press release.