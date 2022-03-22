Pak signs deal to avoid $11b penalty in Reko Diq case

ISLAMABAD, March 21: The government on Sunday claimed to have saved the country from $11 billion penalty in Reko Diq case and reconstituted a project aimed at excavating huge gold and copper reserves from the site in Balochistan.

The federal and Balochistan governments and two international firms - Antofagasta PLC and Barrick Gold Corporation - have reached an agreement in principle on a framework to reconstitute the Reko Diq project, and a pathway for Antofagasta to exit the project.

Prime Minister Imran Khan witnessed the signing ceremony. Speaking on the occasion, he expressed the hope that the investment would mark the beginning of large-scale investments in Balochistan that would change the quality of life of ordinary citizens in the province.

Later, in a series of tweets, PM Khan congratulated the nation, specially the people of Balochistan, on the agreement for development of Reko Diq mine.

"I congratulate the nation & ppl of Balochistan on successful agreement with Barrick Gold for development of Reko Diq mine after 10 years of legal battles & negotiations. Penalty of approx [approximately] $11bn is off set, $10bn will be invested in Balochistan creating 8,000 new jobs," the prime minister tweeted. "RD [Reko Diq] will potentially be the largest gold & copper mine in the world. It will liberate us from crippling debt & usher in a new era of development & prosperity," he wrote.

Meanwhile, the Balochistan cabinet in a special session approved the agreement, terming it a game changer for the province.

Later, addressing a press conference along with Energy Minister Hammad Azhar and Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo, Minister for Finance Shaukat Tarin said that after the signing of the agreement Pakistan would not only avoid the $11bn penalty but also get an opportunity to explore the world's largest gold and copper reserve.

He said some $10bn would be invested under the Reko Diq project which would create 8,000 new jobs for the locals. The minister said that as per the new agreement, Barrick Gold Corporation would get 50 per cent and the Balochistan government 25pc share, while the rest 25pc would be shared among the state-owned enterprises - Oil and Gas Development Company (OGDCL), Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) and Government Holdings Pakistan (GHPL).

Mr Tarin recalled that the federal and Balochistan governments had in 2006 signed an agreement with Canadian company Barrick Gold and Chilean firm Antofagasta to extract gold and copper from Reko Diq mine. According to the deal, 37.5pc share each was given to the two foreign companies and 25pc to the Balochistan government. -Dawn





