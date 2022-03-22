Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 22 March, 2022, 2:25 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Pak signs deal to avoid $11b penalty in Reko Diq case

Published : Tuesday, 22 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23

ISLAMABAD, March 21: The government on Sunday claimed to have saved the country from $11 billion penalty in Reko Diq case and reconstituted a project aimed at excavating huge gold and copper reserves from the site in Balochistan.
The federal and Balochistan governments and two international firms - Antofagasta PLC and Barrick Gold Corporation - have reached an agreement in principle on a framework to reconstitute the Reko Diq project, and a pathway for Antofagasta to exit the project.
Prime Minister Imran Khan witnessed the signing ceremony. Speaking on the occasion, he expressed the hope that the investment would mark the beginning of large-scale investments in Balochistan that would change the quality of life of ordinary citizens in the province.
Later, in a series of tweets, PM Khan congratulated the nation, specially the people of Balochistan, on the agreement for development of Reko Diq mine.
"I congratulate the nation & ppl of Balochistan on successful agreement with Barrick Gold for development of Reko Diq mine after 10 years of legal battles & negotiations. Penalty of approx [approximately] $11bn is off set, $10bn will be invested in Balochistan creating 8,000 new jobs," the prime minister tweeted. "RD [Reko Diq] will potentially be the largest gold & copper mine in the world. It will liberate us from crippling debt & usher in a new era of development & prosperity," he wrote.
Meanwhile, the Balochistan cabinet in a special session approved the agreement, terming it a game changer for the province.
Later, addressing a press conference along with Energy Minister Hammad Azhar and Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo, Minister for Finance Shaukat Tarin said that after the signing of the agreement Pakistan would not only avoid the $11bn penalty but also get an opportunity to explore the world's largest gold and copper reserve.
He said some $10bn would be invested under the Reko Diq project which would create 8,000 new jobs for the locals. The minister said that as per the new agreement, Barrick Gold Corporation would get 50 per cent and the Balochistan government 25pc share, while the rest 25pc would be shared among the state-owned enterprises - Oil and Gas Development Company (OGDCL), Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) and Government Holdings Pakistan (GHPL).
Mr Tarin recalled that the federal and Balochistan governments had in 2006 signed an agreement with Canadian company Barrick Gold and Chilean firm Antofagasta to extract gold and copper from Reko Diq mine. According to the deal, 37.5pc share each was given to the two foreign companies and 25pc to the Balochistan government.    -Dawn


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Events
Boeing in talks for landmark Delta MAX order
LafargeHolcim BD approves 25pc cash dividend
Pak signs deal to avoid $11b penalty in Reko Diq case
Brazil Supreme Court lifts ban on messaging app Telegram
Russia warns European oil embargo would hit everyone
Raising prices of low-tier cigarettes may reduce smokers
Court hits pause on building Amazon’s Africa HQ


Latest News
Cyclone Ashani: No possibility of its imapct on Bangladesh
US expatriate journalist Kanak Sarwar's sister charged in two cases
Bus strike in Sylhet called off
Dhaka-Washington ties will only grow stronger: Nuland
Follow Bangabandhu’s lifestyle: Home Minister to new generation
15th annual drama festival kicks off at DU
World Water Day on Tuesday
Quader asks BNP to come back to pro-people politics
Gas price hike by 116pc for domestic users, 117pc for industries proposed
Neither side is backing down in war: NATO
Most Read News
Blended education: Solution for inclusive development of Bangladesh
Truck-car collision leaves 5 dead in Chattogram
Zelensky appeals to Israel for help
People gather near a gymnasium where witnesses and relatives of victims
Russia still focuses on Kyiv: UK's Defence ministry
Sunken launch recovered after 16 hrs, death toll rises to 7
Zelensky touts Jerusalem as right place for talks
China Boeing jet crashes with 132 people
Six dead in overnight bombing in Ukraine's Kyiv: report
Bangladesh United Islami Party holds its Dhaka division conference
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft