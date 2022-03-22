Raising prices of low-tier cigarettes may reduce smokers

With a 72% of the country's smokers being low-tier cigarette consumers, the segment currently holds 75% of the market share. 10% of the rest of the market are dominated by mid-tier and 15% by high-tier cigarettes.

Given its market dominance it may benefit government's revenue collection and improve public health if prices of low-tier cigarettes are raised in the upcoming 2022-23 national budget.

A recent study by the Ark Foundation in Bangladesh and Illinois University in Chicago, United States show that price hike can lead to less smoking for low-income population. The research found that a 10% price raise tends to lower smoking by 9% among low-income groups.

The government also stands to gain heavily by raising prices for the dominant (75%) share of the market and essentially boost revenue income.

Revenue growth in the cigarette sector had been 10-15% typically year to year, but it has declined in the past three years. Revenue earned in the FY2020-21 from the cigarette sector was nearly Tk28 thousand and 500 crore, which in FY2021-22 is set to reach Tk29 thousand and 700 corer, a growth of only 4%.

Experts say the reason for the loss of revenue is not raising price of the low-tier cigarettes. Prices for low-tier cigarettes increased only Tk2 in the last three years, going from Tk37 in FY2019-20 to Tk39 in FY2021-22, costing a huge amount of revenue to the government.

Experts think that if the growth remains stagnated then it will have a big impact on the internal revenue.

Professor University of Rajshahi Mahmud Hossein Riajee says," The price of low-level cigarette must be increased due to reducing health risk and lower-income smokers addiction."

Analysts say that a raise of Tk3-6 for Tk39 packets will have a very positive impact on revenue income.

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) is against increasing product volume for cigarettes, which is why it might be even more necessary to generate revenue from the low-tier cigarettes.

Cigarette is the highest internal revenue generator in the country, accounting for nearly 11% of the total revenue.















