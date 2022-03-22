Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 22 March, 2022, 2:24 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Court hits pause on building Amazon’s Africa HQ

Published : Tuesday, 22 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22

JOHANNESBURG, March 21: A South African court has paused construction on a Cape Town complex set to house Amazon's Africa headquarters, siding with indigenous groups that say the land is sacred, in a ruling released Sunday.
A High Court in Cape Town ordered the property developers to hold "meaningful engagement and consultation" with a Khoisan group that prizes the land as a site of their early resistance to European colonisers in 1510.
Construction had already begun on the four-billion-rand (262-million-dollar, 231-million-euro) complex, located on a site that was previously a golf course.
"The fundamental right to culture and heritage of indigenous groups, more particularly the Khoi and San First Nations Peoples, are under threat in the absence of proper consultation," the court said in a ruling dated March 18 but released on Sunday.
The ruling acknowledged that several Khoisan groups have thrown their support behind the project, after the developers agreed to build a heritage, cultural and media centre that will be operated by indigenous groups.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Events
Boeing in talks for landmark Delta MAX order
LafargeHolcim BD approves 25pc cash dividend
Pak signs deal to avoid $11b penalty in Reko Diq case
Brazil Supreme Court lifts ban on messaging app Telegram
Russia warns European oil embargo would hit everyone
Raising prices of low-tier cigarettes may reduce smokers
Court hits pause on building Amazon’s Africa HQ


Latest News
Cyclone Ashani: No possibility of its imapct on Bangladesh
US expatriate journalist Kanak Sarwar's sister charged in two cases
Bus strike in Sylhet called off
Dhaka-Washington ties will only grow stronger: Nuland
Follow Bangabandhu’s lifestyle: Home Minister to new generation
15th annual drama festival kicks off at DU
World Water Day on Tuesday
Quader asks BNP to come back to pro-people politics
Gas price hike by 116pc for domestic users, 117pc for industries proposed
Neither side is backing down in war: NATO
Most Read News
Blended education: Solution for inclusive development of Bangladesh
Truck-car collision leaves 5 dead in Chattogram
Zelensky appeals to Israel for help
People gather near a gymnasium where witnesses and relatives of victims
Russia still focuses on Kyiv: UK's Defence ministry
Sunken launch recovered after 16 hrs, death toll rises to 7
Zelensky touts Jerusalem as right place for talks
China Boeing jet crashes with 132 people
Six dead in overnight bombing in Ukraine's Kyiv: report
Bangladesh United Islami Party holds its Dhaka division conference
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft