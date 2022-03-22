

Bank Asia Securities holds its 11th AGM

The company's directors Ms. Romana Rouf Chowdhury, Kazi Sanaul Hoq, Md Abul Quasem, Md. Arfan Ali, Prof. M. Shahjahan Mina, Md. Sazzad Hossain, Mohammad Ibrahim Khalil, FCA, CEO of the company Sumon Das, Company Secretary Md. Anisul Alam Sarker and Head of Finance Md. Nahid Raza were present at the programme.















A Rouf Chowdhury, Chairman, Bank Asia Securities Ltd, signed the company's audited financial statement for the year ended December 31, 2021, prior to the company's 11th Annual General Meeting at Bank Asia Tower, Karwan Bazar, Dhaka, recently, says a press release.The company's directors Ms. Romana Rouf Chowdhury, Kazi Sanaul Hoq, Md Abul Quasem, Md. Arfan Ali, Prof. M. Shahjahan Mina, Md. Sazzad Hossain, Mohammad Ibrahim Khalil, FCA, CEO of the company Sumon Das, Company Secretary Md. Anisul Alam Sarker and Head of Finance Md. Nahid Raza were present at the programme.