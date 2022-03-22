Nestle says not profiting in Russia after Zelensky swipe

GENEVA, March 21: Nestle insisted Sunday that it was not making any profits in Russia after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused the Swiss food giant of doing business as usual.

In a speech live-streamed to a rally outside the Swiss parliament in Bern on Saturday, Zelensky urged Swiss companies to stop doing business in Russia and condemned firms that carried on regardless despite the siege of Mariupol.

He singled out Nestle and their "good food, good life" slogan.

"Business works in Russia even though our children are dying and our cities are being destroyed," he said.

But a Nestle spokeswoman said many of the firm's activities in Russia had been wound down, following the Kremlin-ordered invasion of neighbouring Ukraine on February 24.

"We have greatly reduced our activities in Russia," the spokeswoman told AFP.

"We have suspended all imports and exports, except for vital products. We have stopped all our investments there and have ceased all our advertising activities. "We do not make any profit from our remaining operations in Russia. -AFP







