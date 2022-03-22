

LifeSpring marks its 5th year of healthcare business in BD

With this event, the organization marked their 5th successful year of offering community-based services dedicated to providing accessible mental and physical healthcare to Bangladeshis, as well as educating them and generating awareness about the importance of overall health and wellbeing.

At present, LifeSpring is also developing an AI-based, 360-degree healthcare platform, which is scheduled to launch next month, says a press release.

Speeches were delivered at the event by Abul Kalam Azad, Former Secretary at Prime Minister's Office; Sakshi Handa, Human Resources Director at Unilever Bangladesh Limited; MD. Abdur Razzak, Research & Planning AIG, Bangladesh Police; Dr. Mohsin Ali Shah, Professor of Psychiatry at BSMMU; Mohammad Tariqul Alam, General Secretary of Bangladesh Association of Psychiatrist & Deputy Director of NIMH; Syed Tanvir Husain, CHRO at Grameenphone; Ferdous Bappi, the media personality; Jhunu Shamsun Nahar, Psychiatrist and Psychotherapist at BSMMU; and Dr. Md. Jahangir Kabir, Medicine Specialist, Lifestyle Modifier and Founding Chairman of Health Revolution. The event was also attended by LifeSpring's patients and other stakeholders.

Speaking on the occasion, Yahia Md. Amin, the Executive Chairman at LifeSpring said, "With a community-based, patient-first approach, LifeSpring works with a vision to redefine the healthcare system in Bangladesh." He added, "I am particularly proud to see non-resident Bangladeshis from 18 different countries reach out to LifeSpring for psychological support."

Sayedul Ashraf, Managing Director and Lead Psychiatrist at LifeSpring said, "We want to make healthcare more accessible and affordable for the people of Bangladesh, as well as remove the social stigmas surrounding the topic of mental wellbeing. Now, with the expansion of our services, we are branching out into physical healthcare and social awareness, as well." He added, "We aim to promote community education about mental health through carefully designed curricula."

Since 2017, LifeSpring has marked a number of impressive accomplishments in Bangladesh. In 2021, LifeSpring won the Bangabandhu Innovation Grant (BIG) as the leading health startup of the country, having reached over 10 million people and served 1,25,000 individuals. LifeSpring currently has 4 service centers; two in Panthapath, one in Banani and one in Chittagong, with plans to launch 20 more service centers across the nation in the next 5 years. Committed to redefining the healthcare ecosystem in Bangladesh, LifeSpring is currently developing their app, with which they aim to automate health services in order to provide greater speed and efficiency. LifeSpring also collaborates regularly with researchers, practitioners, policy experts, legal advisers and other community leaders. Notable brands that LifeSpring has worked with are Unilever, Coca-Cola, Marico, Nestle, Grameenphone, etc. For 5 years, LifeSpring has been opening up new horizons for healthcare in Bangladesh.











