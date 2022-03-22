EBL, Prerona to make women-run business sustainable



Senior officials of Eastern Bank Ltd. (EBL) and Prerona Foundation pose for a photo at the MoU signing ceremony at Prerona Foundation office, in Dhaka recently.

To this effect, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) a signed recently, at Prerona Foundation office, in Dhaka.

The partnership is designed towards a targeted beneficiary group: growth-stage entrepreneurs and other women entrepreneurs with a minimum of one year of business experience.

Entrepreneurs willing to explore the opportunities to expand their ventures will find this programme helpful.

This programme will create impact through building entrepreneurial abilities among the targeted beneficiaries and improve their creditworthiness.

It will help with a structured approach to developing the required skills of an entrepreneur to run a successful business. Moreover, it will support the complete process of transforming a startup into a sustainable business.

Through this partnership, EBL and Prerona Foundation together will enable women to achieve their entrepreneurship goals, while helping them become empowered in the process.

Mubina Asaf, Director, Governing Body, Prerona Foundation, said, "We are happy to join hands with Eastern Bank Ltd. in this one-of-a-kind initiative that aims to offer the right knowledge to women entrepreneurs, to help them realise their dream of a financially empowered future."

M. Khorshed Anowar, DMD, Head of Retail & SME Banking, Eastern Bank Ltd., said, "EBL always believes in women empowerment and has been designing products and services to suit the needs of women entrepreneurs. EBL Women Banking is committed not only to unleash potential in women entrepreneurs but also regularly organise advising and consultancy services from skills development to give women workforce access to finance."

The training programme is expected to start from May 2022. Interested women entrepreneurs can find more information on this on the social media platforms of EBL and Prerona Foundation.

M. Khorshed Anowar, DMD, Head of Retail & SME Banking; Sarmin Atik, Head of Liability & Wealth Management; Natasha Kader, Senior Manager, Women Banking; and Abdullah Tahmid Rafi, Associate Manager, Women Banking, were present from Eastern Bank Ltd. (EBL) at the event.

Prerona Foundation's Chief Executive Officer (Acting), Md. Azizur Rahman FCS; Governing Body Directors, Mubina Asaf and Sheikh Shabab Ahmed; and Advisory Council Members, Tahmina Begum, K. H. Masud Siddiqui, and Prof. Dr. M. Harunur Rashid, along with senior officials of the Foundation were present at the MoU signing ceremony.

Also present on the occasion were, Mahmuda Khatun, retired Additional Secretary, Government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh, and Dr. Melita Mehjabeen, Associate Professor, Institute of Business Administration (Dhaka University).















