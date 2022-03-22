Video
Xiaomi unveils BD-made smartphone Redmi Note 11

Published : Tuesday, 22 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Leading global smartphone company Xiaomi on Monday announced the launch of its first locally made Note series smartphone, Redmi Note 11. With the Redmi Note 11, Xiaomi has strengthened its 'Make in Bangladesh' journey.
Redmi Note 11 will be available in three stylish colours - Graphite Grey, Twilight Blue and Star Blue from 21st March across authorised Xiaomi Stores in Bangladesh.
The retail price is BDT 16,499 for the 4GB+64GB variant, BDT 17,499 for 4GB+128GB, and BDT 18,999 for 6GB+128GB respectively, says a press release.
Redmi Note 11 is a noteworthy addition to the Bangladeshi market with attractive features. It brings powerful upgrades to its camera system, charging speed, display, and SoC-making flagship-level smartphone performance more accessible than before.
Ziauddin Chowdhury, Country Manager, Xiaomi Bangladesh said, "Xiaomi Bangladesh takes pride in bringing smartphones which provide cutting-edge features and give value for money. With the fans in mind, we are happy to announce the launch of the Redmi Note 11, the first locally made Note series smartphone from the #MakeInBangladesh initiative. With an outstanding 90Hz AMOLED display coupled with superior hardware and a long-lasting 5,000 mAh battery for a smooth and comfortable viewing experience, the Redmi Note 11 is expected to become a popular handset for the youth of the country."
Redmi Note 11 comes with a large 6.43" AMOLED DotDisplay with FHD+ resolution, while a 90Hz refresh rate enables smooth animations and seamless transitions when playing games or simply scrolling. The AMOLED pioneer features the DCI-P3 Wide Colour Gamut, displaying vibrant colours and ensuring screen clarity even in bright daylight. With the two super linear stereo speakers at the top and bottom of the smartphone, Redmi Note 11 gives you an immersive audio experience while watching videos on the go.
Powered by a 2.4GHz octa-core Snapdragon 680 processor, Redmi Note 11 is equipped with flagship-level 6nm process technology to provide superior performance while saving power. Packed with a lightning-fast Qualcomm Adreno 610 GPU, the device takes your smartphone performance to the next level.


