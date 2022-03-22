Video
Tuesday, 22 March, 2022
52 disabled people find employment in BCC Job Fair

Published : Tuesday, 22 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

(ICT) State Minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak, MP speaking as the chief guest at the 'Job Fair 2022' at the NGO Affairs Bureau, at Agargaon in the capital on Sunday.

(ICT) State Minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak, MP speaking as the chief guest at the 'Job Fair 2022' at the NGO Affairs Bureau, at Agargaon in the capital on Sunday.

In order to ensure training and employment in the field of information and communication technology for persons with disabilities, Bangladesh Computer Council (BCC) under the leadership of ICT department organized a daylong 'Job Fair 2022' at the NGO Affairs Bureau, at Agargaon in the capital on Sunday.
Fifty-two trained persons with disabilities have ensured their placement in various organizations through this job fair, in addition, 310 people also have been shortlisted for employment, says a press release.
Information and Communication Technology (ICT) State Minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak, MP inaugurated the fair as the chief guest while ICT Department Senior Secretary NM Ziaul Alam;NGO Affairs Bureau  Director GeneralK.M. Tariqul Islam; CSID Executive Director Khandaker Zahurul Alam; Shuchona Foundation Chief Operating Officer Saki Khandaker attended the function as special guests. Bangladesh Computer Council (BCC) Executive Director Md. Abdul Mannan presided over the ceremony.
A total of 52 organizations including KFC, Chaldal, Foodpanda, Walcard, My outsourcing, Digicon, Metronet, BACCO, BCS, FBCCI, CCOAB, e-CAB, WE and NGOs participated in the job fair organized by BCC. More than five hundred disabled people from all over the country took part in this job fair. They have submitted biodata to get work on their own merits.
 The fair was organized in collaboration with the Center for Services and Information on Disability (CSID), the Bureau of NGO Affairs and the BCC's "Empowerment of All Persons with Disabilities, including NDDs through Information Technology" project. Moreover, Media Quest Bangladesh, one of the most renowned PR organizations in Bangladesh, is working as a PR partner in this year's job fair.
Speaking at the event Zunaid Ahmed Palak MP, said, "Ten years ago, most families thought people with disabilities were a burden to society, but with the positive steps of the government and the welfare of technology, that perception has changed. It is no longer seems to be a burden. People with disabilities are the builders of the country like everyone else.
"They are a great asset to the country. 'Therefore, it is necessary to change the attitude of the individual and the society. The present government is working for the development of persons with disabilities. We are creating a conducive environment for them in both educational institutions and jobs. The government is arranging jobs according to various disabilities like vision, hearing etc."
NGO Bureau Affairs Director General K. M. Tariqul Islam, CSID Executive Director Khandaker Zahurul Alam were also present. BCC Director (Training and Development) Mohammad Enamul Kabir delivered the welcome address. Shuchona Foundation COO Dr. Saqui Khandoker also delivered speechon this occasion.


