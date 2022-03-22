

ACCA signs MoU with BICM to boost capital market

Nilusha Ranasinghe, Head of ACCA South Asia and Dr. Mahmuda Akter, Executive President of BICM signed and exchanged the MoU on behalf of their respective organisations.

Prawma Tapashi Khan FCCA, Head of Educatoin and Member Affairs of ACCA Bangladesh and Md. Habibullah ACCA, Assistant Professor of Accounting at BICM were present there along with other officials from both sides.

The MoU denotes that ACCA and BICM will collaborate with each other and jointly take initiatives to build the capital market and the overall accounting and finance sector. The two organisations will also focus on sharing knowledge and resources with each other to ensure that capital market professionals are well aligned with the current industry trends and can contribute to the economic growth of Bangladesh.

The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) Bangladesh has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Bangladesh Institute of Capital Market (BICM) recently, says a press release.Nilusha Ranasinghe, Head of ACCA South Asia and Dr. Mahmuda Akter, Executive President of BICM signed and exchanged the MoU on behalf of their respective organisations.Prawma Tapashi Khan FCCA, Head of Educatoin and Member Affairs of ACCA Bangladesh and Md. Habibullah ACCA, Assistant Professor of Accounting at BICM were present there along with other officials from both sides.The MoU denotes that ACCA and BICM will collaborate with each other and jointly take initiatives to build the capital market and the overall accounting and finance sector. The two organisations will also focus on sharing knowledge and resources with each other to ensure that capital market professionals are well aligned with the current industry trends and can contribute to the economic growth of Bangladesh.