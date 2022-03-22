Nagad facilitates paying DNCC’s holding tax, trade license fees

Nagad, the mobile financial service of the Bangladesh Post Office, and Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) yesterday to allow city dwellers paying DNCC's holding tax, new license-related fees from anywhere through 'Nagad'.

The MoU between Nagad Limited and DNCC was signed at a programme held at the conference hall of Nagar Bhaban with DNCC mayor Atiqul Islam in the chair on Sunday.

Chief Revenue Officer of DNCC Mohammad Abdul Hamid Mia and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of 'Nagad Limited' Rahel Ahmed signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations, said a press release here today.

The city dwellers will now be able to pay DNCC holding tax, Trade licenses and license renewal fees through the postal department's Nagad from April 1, 2022, which will ease their long-term sufferings.

Besides, according to the new regulation of the DNCC, holding tax cannot be paid through direct payment from April 1, 2022. In that case, customers will be able to pay the holding tax fee only through online.

Additionally, customers will be able to make payments for new trade licenses and pay renewal fees online through Nagad. This facility can be availed while paying fees online through the DNCC website.

After completing the relevant forms from DNCC's website, customers can conveniently pay the fees using the bill pay option on the 'Nagad' app or by dialing USSD (*167#). Additionally, DNCC website also has a payment acceptance option through Nagad.

DNCC mayor Atiqul Islam said many wanted to be a part of this digital process of revenue collection by the city corporations but the DNCC gives preference to Nagad Limited since the Prime Minister had earlier suggested on the usage of Nagad.

"Today, We've introduced holding tax and license payment online, and in the future, all transactions will be covered under this program. Furthermore, we want the City Corporation's activities to extend through Nagad," he said.

While welcoming the MoU, the mayor also urged the Nagad customers to use this service.

Nagad CEO Rahel Ahmed said, "We're glad to have entered into this agreement with the DNCC to alleviate the payment-related complications of our customers."

He said Nagad is constantly striving to make consumers' lives simpler. "We're dedicated to working hand in hand in such digitisation project as a trusted partner of the government's Digital Bangladesh vision."

The agreement is anticipated to reduce the complications related to trade license, license renewal and holding tax payments while also saving valuable time of the customers.

This is also a part of the Bangladesh government's project titled "Strengthening Dhaka North City Corporation's revenue automation system" in order to digitize all DNCC activities.

Head of business Sales of Nagad Md. Saidur Rahman Dipu, its Head of key stakeholder management Squadron Leader Asma Alamgir (retd), head of strategic sales ABM Mannaf Parag, CEO of DNCC Mohammad Selim Reza, Chief Engineer Brigadier General Muhammad Amirul Islam, PSC, Chief Waste Management Officer Commodore SM Sharif ul Islam, (N), NPP, PCGM, PCGMS, PSC, BN and other top officials from DNCC and Nagad Ltd were present, among others. -BSS



