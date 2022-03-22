Video
Smart Technologies brings DJI products to BD

Published : Tuesday, 22 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58
Business Desk

Smart Technologies brings DJI products to BD

Smart Technologies brings DJI products to BD

Smart Technologies (BD) Ltd, Bangladesh's leading technology distributing company, Smart Technologies (BD) Limited, is going to bring all the gadgets and accessories of the world-renowned producer of camera drones and stabilizers brand DJI to the Bangladesh market.
From now on, Smart Technologies will market all the record-breaking products of the DJI brand all over the country with a warranty, says a press release.
Smart Technologies (BD) Limited announced a brand onboarding program held at its head office at Jahir Smart Tower in Agargaon recently. DMD of Smart Technologies SM Mohibul Hasan, Product Manager Shuvonkar Goldar Jony, National Sales Manager Abdullah Al Mamun, and prominent camera and camera accessories vendors and traders graced the event.
Speakers at the event informed us that all categories of DJI brand products and accessories will be marketed by Smart Technologies (BD) Limited accordingly. Smart Technologies also offers the official warranty for all the products of this brand, and all kinds of service-related solutions for these products will also be provided. The company will provide DJI brand action cameras, smartphone gimbals, camera gimbals, and many more in the Bangladesh market under standard and combo packages.
SM Mohibul Hasan, DMD of Smart Technologies, said, "The products of the DJI brand are widely popular among Bangladeshi users." DJI has already become a first-choice gadget brand for many. A customer does not need to be concerned about receiving updated and new products and accessories from DJI. From now on, Smart Technologies (BD) Limited will market all brand products from DJI. These products will be available with a smart warranty sticker in all IT and camera markets as well as popular e-commerce platforms along with Daraz.


