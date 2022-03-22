Video
bdapps launches regional base in Barishal

Published : Tuesday, 22 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Business Desk

The National App Store of Bangladesh, bdapps has recently launched its regional base in Barishal to cater the thriving developer community in the area and explore potential growth opportunities.
The launching event took place at the Hotel Grand Park, Barishal, says a press release.
Vision of bdapps and its journey so far was shared with the local apps developers who attended the launching event. The launching event also provided a clear outline of how bdapps aims to reach out to potential and existing developers at the grassroots level to deliver on its lofty vision.
University of Global Village's Registrar, Md. Lokman Khan, attended the launching event as the chief guest. Lokman tipped bdapps as not just a gamechanger for the developer community of Bangladesh, rather opined that the platform will also accelerate digitization of the country.
Robi's General Manager, Md. Salah Uddin, Manager, Rezwan Arefin, along with representatives from Barishal University, BM College, Barishal Engineering College, University of Global Village, Patuakhali Science and Technology University, Barishal Youth Society, and Startup Barishal were present at the launching programme.
bdapps, an initiative by Robi Axiata Limited, has recently been awarded the Bangladesh Innovation Award in the category of Best Innovation in Community Engagement. bdapps has also been awarded an Honorable Mention in the category of Best Innovation in SDG Inclusion.
bdapps currently has 25000 developers, 4000 of whom are females, a total of 45000 applications on the portal and more than 6 million subscribers who are availing these applications.


