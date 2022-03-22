Govt wants to help investors: NBR chairman

Chairman of the National Board of Revenue (NBR) Abu Hena Rahmatul Munim said that government wants to help the investors so that the country can prosper properly.

Terming Bangladesh as a business-friendly, tax-friendly country, he said they will try their level best to enact the next budget as people-oriented one.

"We have tried to identify the obstacles in the way of tax and VAT. We will try to reduce the tax burden in the next two years," he added.

The NBR chairman said this as the chief guest while addressing a pre-budget view-exchange meeting at Bangabandhu Conference Hall of World Trade Centre on Sunday..

With CCCI president Mahbubul Alam in the chair, the programme was organized by Chattogram Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI).

He said the upcoming budget will ensure social development and security, poverty reduction, enhanced GDP and generation of more employment in the country.

NBR also plans to adopt a trader-friendly fiscal policy in the upcoming budget so that the businesspeople can submit revenues in a proper way, he added

He said NBR is trying to spread the spirit of patriotism among the countrymen to boost the revenue collection.

Abu Hena Rahmatul Munim said the government will continue human development to enjoy the highest priority in the next budget like the previous years' followed by education, health, and water supply.

NBR member (customs policy) Masud Sadiq, NBR member (income tax policy) Sams Uddin Ahmed, NBR member (VAT policy) Zakia Sultana, and GPH Steel Chairman Jahangir Alam, among others, addressed on the occasion. -BSS





