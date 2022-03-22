Video
France freezes 850m euros of Russian assets

Published : Tuesday, 22 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56

PARIS, March 20: France has seized around 850 million euros ($920 million) of Russian oligarchs' assets on its soil, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said Sunday.
"We have immobilised ... 150 million euros in individual's accounts, credit lines in France and in French establishments, " Le Maire told French television as Paris hits Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.
Furthermore, "we have immobilised 539 million euros in real estate on French territory, corresponding to some 390 properties or apartments and we have sequestered two yachts (with a value of) 150 million euros," said Le Maire.
"In total that is (almost) 850 millions euros in assets belonging to Russian oligarchs which have been immobilised on French soil," he added.
The French crackdown means the owners are unable to, sell on or monetise their assets.
Notwithstanding, "they are not seized in the sense that the state becomes the owner and could then sell them on. For there to be seizure there has to be a penal offence", Le Maire stipulated.
"The sanctions are hitting Russia, the state, Vladimir Putin hard," Le Maire went on.    -AFP


